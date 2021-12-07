Sierra Leonean President Julius Maada Bio meets Yang Jiechi_Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in the United States of America





On December 6, 2021 local time, Sierra Leonean President Julius Maada Bio met with CPC Central Committee Political Bureau member and Central Foreign Commission Bureau Director Yang Jiechi in Freetown. Yang Jiechi conveyed President Xi Jinping’s sincere greetings to President Bio. Noting that this year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Sierra Leone, said Yang Jiechi, President Xi Jinping had a phone conversation and exchanged congratulatory messages with President Bio, reaching a significant consensus on building mutual political trust and deepening cooperation. in various fields. At the recently concluded eighth ministerial conference of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), President Xi Jinping made important proposals on building a China-Africa community of destiny in the new era and announced a series of major initiatives, demonstrating China’s sincere desire to further strengthen solidarity and cooperation with African countries. China stands ready to work with Sierra Leone to implement the forum’s initiatives, align the results of the conference with Sierra Leone’s development demand, and further strengthen cooperation in areas such as the response to COVID-19. , agriculture, fisheries, education and infrastructure, helping Sierra Leone fight the pandemic and revive its economy. China is willing to further deepen coordination and cooperation with Sierra Leone within the United Nations and other multilateral organizations, safeguard the common interests of China and Africa, as well as developing countries in their together, and jointly defend multilateralism and the norms governing international relations. Bio asked Yang Jiechi to convey his best wishes to President Xi Jinping and expressed his warm congratulations on the successful convening of the sixth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee. He said China has made important contributions to world peace and development, setting an example for developing countries. Sierra Leone strongly supports the one-China policy and supports the Beijing Winter Olympics. Sierra Leone and China enjoy a deep traditional friendship and strong political mutual trust, with fruitful cooperation results and broad development prospects. Sierra Leone thanks China for giving it strong support at critical times, including the fight against Ebola and COVID-19. Sierra Leone warmly welcomes the new China-Africa cooperation initiatives announced by President Xi Jinping at the opening ceremony of the Eighth Ministerial Conference of FOCAC. Sierra Leone stands ready to actively advance bilateral cooperation under FOCAC, further strengthen coordination in multilateral affairs, and protect the legitimate rights and interests of China and Africa, as well as developing countries. in their whole. On the same day, Yang Jiechi also met with Sierra Leonean Foreign Minister David Francis.

