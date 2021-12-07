Media firm Donald Trumps has a new CEO: soon-to-be-old-rep. Devin Nunes





A file has just revealed an SEC investigation into plans for a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) named Digital World Acquisition Corp. to merge with Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) and start trading on the Nasdaq, then what’s the next step in being a social / regular media giant?

Naturally, TMTG has just announced a resounding new recruit as CEO, recruiting Congressman Devin G. Nunes. A supporter and defender of Trump, Nunes served on the House Intelligence Committee as he investigated allegations that Russia aided the Trump campaign in the 2016 election. Yes, that’s also I sued Twitter for leaving Devin Nunes Mom and Devin Nunes Cow insult me ​​Devin G. Nunes.

The congressman plans to leave the US House of Representatives, where constituency redistribution may have made his current seat difficult to keep and take on the new role in January. In a statement, the man cited in a lawsuit claiming that this cow story caused him extreme pain and suffering said: The time has come to reopen the internet and allow the free flow of ideas and expression without censorship.

Truth Social recently admitted that it uses open source technology

As CEO of TMTG, he would be in charge of the future social media platform Truth Social, hoping to take on Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter’s Parag Agrawal (both platforms have banned the former president earlier this year for inciting insurgency on Capitol Hill). Nunes will also operate the TMTG Plus streaming platform, which the company claims is a subscription video service filled with unawakened entertainment, news, documentaries, podcasts and more.

According to TMTG Chairman Donald Trump, Congressman Devin Nunes is a fighter and a leader. He will make a great CEO of TMTG. Devin understands that we must stop the liberal media and the Big Techs from destroying the freedoms that make America great. America is ready for Social TRUTH and an end to censorship and political discrimination.

In October, Truth Social was cited by Mastodon for reusing the open source code of the project without including the required notifications and releasing the changes made for the community to benefit from. Since then, PC Mag has pointed out that Truth Social has recognized its open source roots and released code. However, the available package does not appear to include any of the declared proprietary code operators that the site will use.

While announcing the merger between DWAC and TMTG, the companies have indicated that Truth Social will have a beta launch for guests in November.

