The protest rises against the reform of the asylum of Boris Johnson





Migrant camp near Loon-Plage (North), November 25, 2021. AIMEE THIRION FOR THE WORLD The nationality and borders bill, aimed at reforming the right of asylum in the United Kingdom, reaches third and final reading in the House of Commons on Tuesday, December 7, before a passage by the House of Lords which can amend it but not block its adoption. This text, denounced by NGOs and the Labor opposition as an anti-refugee law, constitutes the cornerstone of the policy of resuming border control after Brexit, promised by Boris Johnson and his Home Secretary, Priti Patel. The law intends to criminalize the crossings of the Channel in inflatable boats, the migrants who disembark on the beaches of Kent without authorization incurring prison sentences (even if it is to ask for asylum there). It also validates the very controversial principle of pushbacks, the return of boats to French territorial waters, and the creation of centers for asylum seekers in third countries while their file is examined. In a scathing report published on 1isIn December, a week after 27 people were killed in the English Channel, the Westminster Parliamentary Human Rights Committee concluded that the text was incompatible with UK obligations under the UN Refugee Convention. As for pushbacks, they will make the crossings even more precarious and they will not have a deterrent effect on the candidates for the crossing or the smugglers. Read also Article book our subscriptions Migrants in the Channel: after a meeting without the United Kingdom, the EU shows its unity Safe routes Several British NGOs have already threatened to sue the government if the law is passed. However, the Prime Minister did not blink, encouraging the deputies to vote for a text which gives us the power to finally make a distinction between illegal and legal migrants. In this electrical context, some leading conservatives have dared to break ranks and plead for a more humane approach: they are calling for the creation of safe routes to file asylum claims in the UK a long-standing demand of migrant aid associations. We need a firm but fair migration policy, insists Andrew Mitchell, former international development minister under David Cameron, in a December 5 article on ConservativeHome, a site maintained by members of the Tory Party. The deployment of wave machines or Jet-Ski to repel migrant boats [des ides avances par le Home Office] would lead to catastrophes and weaken our position on the international scene, saves him from the Midlands. He also criticizes the idea of ​​parking asylum seekers in places where human rights are not guaranteed. We cannot denounce the abuses in Russia or China if, at the same time, images of British offshore detention camps are being broadcast everywhere.. You have 55.29% of this article left to read. The rest is reserved for subscribers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lemonde.fr/international/article/2021/12/07/la-contestation-monte-contre-la-reforme-de-l-asile-de-boris-johnson_6105000_3210.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos