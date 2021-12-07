Before Bidens Democracy Summit, China Said, “Was A Democracy Too”





BEIJING As President Biden prepares to host a summit for democracy this week, China struck back with an improbable claim: it is also a democracy. Never mind that the Chinese Communist Party rules the country’s 1.4 billion people without any tolerance for the opposition parties; that its leader, Xi Jinping, came to power through an opaque political process without popular elections; that public appeal for democracy in China is severely punished, often with long prison terms. There is no fixed model of democracy; it comes in many forms, argued the State Council, China’s supreme governing body, in a position paper it released over the weekend titled China: A Democracy That Works .

A democratic country is unlikely to be convinced by the Chinese model. By all accounts except his own, China is one of the least democratic countries in the world, falling at the bottom of the rankings for political and personal freedoms.

However, the government is counting on its message to find an audience in certain countries disillusioned by liberal democracy or by criticism led by the Americans, whether in Latin America, Africa or Asia, including in China itself.

They want to withdraw, on the defensive, what they call Western democracy, said Jean-Pierre Cabestan, a political scientist at Hong Kong Baptist University. China’s democracy document was the latest salute in a week-long campaign to undermine Mr Bidens’ virtual rally, which begins on Thursday.

In speeches, articles and videos on state television, officials have touted what they call China-style democracy. At the same time, Beijing has criticized democracy in the United States in particular as being deeply flawed, seeking to undermine the moral authority of the Biden administration as it strives to rally the West to counter China. Just a few months after Tokyo, the Olympic Games will resume in Beijing on February 4. Here’s what you need to know: Democracy is not an ornament to be used for decoration; it should be used to solve the problems that the people want to solve, Xi said at a meeting of top Communist Party leaders in October, according to Xinhua, the state news agency. (In the same speech, he ridiculed the song and dance that voters are given during elections, saying voters have little influence until the next campaign.) On Sunday, the Foreign Office released another report criticizing U.S. policies for what it described as the corrupting influence of money, deepening social polarization and the injustice inherent in the Electoral College. Likewise, officials subsequently sought to play down the White House’s announcement that no U.S. officials would attend the Beijing Winter Olympics in February by saying that none had been invited to attend. anyway.

China’s propaganda offensive has produced frowning claims about the fundamental nature of the Communist Party government and the superiority of its political and social model. It also suggests that Beijing may be insecure about how it is viewed by the world. The fact that the regime feels the need to systematically justify its political system in terms of democracy is a powerful recognition of the symbolism and legitimacy the term holds, said Sarah Cook, analyst who covers China for Freedom House, a group of defense of Washington. . When officials presented the government’s policy brief on Saturday, they appeared to compete over who might mention democracy more often, while confusing the definition of the word.

The Chinese system has achieved process democracy and result democracy, procedural democracy and substantive democracy, direct democracy and indirect democracy, and the unity of peoples’ democracy and the will of the country, said Xu Lin, deputy director of the propaganda department of the Communist Party Central Committee. The campaign echoes the rivalry between the United States and the Soviet Union, which fought for decades over the merits of their political systems, said Charles Parton, China specialist at the Royal United Services Institute, a group British research.

They’re more prone, in a way, to ideological competition, and that brings you back to the Cold War, Mr. Parton said, referring to China. Mr Bidens’ democracy summit, which administration officials say is not explicitly China-focused, has also come under criticism, both in the West and in China, partly for whom he believes. invited and he left out. Angola, Iraq and Congo, countries Freedom House calls anti-democratic, will participate, while two NATO allies, Turkey and Hungary, will not. In a move likely to anger Beijing, the White House also invited two officials from Taiwan, the island democracy China claims to be its own; and Nathan Law, a former lawmaker from the semi-autonomous territory of Hong Kong who sought asylum in Britain after China’s crackdown.

At the heart of Beijing’s defense of its political system are several basic arguments, some more plausible than others. Officials cite elections held in townships or neighborhoods to select representatives at the lowest of the five levels of legislatures. These votes, however, are very choreographed, and any potential candidate who does not agree with the Communist Party is harassed or worse.

The legislatures then choose each of the delegates for the next level, up to the National People’s Congress, a parliamentary body of nearly 3,000 members that meets each spring to endorse decisions taken behind closed doors by the party leadership. When Xi pushed through a constitutional amendment removing presidential term limits effectively allowing him to rule indefinitely, the vote, by secret ballot, was 2,958 to 2. China has also accused the United States of forcing Western values ​​on other cultures, an argument that could resonate in areas where the two powers vie for influence. Chinese Ambassador to the United States Qin Gang recently joined his Russian counterpart Anatoly Antonov to denounce Summit of Mr. Bidens as hypocrite and hegemonic. Writing in The National Interest, the conservative magazine, they alluded to support for democratic movements in authoritarian countries that have come to be known as Color Revolutions.

No country has the right to judge the world’s vast and varied political landscape using one yardstick, they wrote. Highlighting the ways in which American and Western societies have been torn apart by political, social and racial divisions and hampered by the coronavirus pandemic, China also argues that its form of governance has been more effective in creating prosperity and stability.

As officials often note, China has enjoyed more than four decades of rapid economic growth. More recently, it has contained the coronavirus outbreak that started in Wuhan, with fewer deaths throughout the pandemic than some countries have had in a single day. Skeptics reject the argument that such successes make China a democracy. They cite surveys like the one carried out by the University of Wrzburg in Germany, which ranks countries based on variables such as the independence of the judiciary, the freedom of the press and the integrity of the elections. The most recent placed China at the bottom of the ladder out of 176 countries. Only Saudi Arabia, Yemen, North Korea and Eritrea rank lower. Denmark is first; the United States 36th. In China, the Communist Party controls the courts and heavily censors the media. He suppressed Tibetan culture and language, restricted religious freedom, and waged a massive detention campaign in Xinjiang. Moreover, China’s vigorous defense of its system in recent months has done nothing to moderate its lawsuits against dissent.

Two of China’s foremost human rights lawyers, Xu Zhiyong and Ding jiaxi, are expected to stand trial at the end of this year for demanding more civil liberties, according to Jerome Cohen, a professor of law specializing in China at New York University. A Chinese Bloomberg News employee in Beijing said remained in detention for a year, starting on Tuesday, saying almost nothing about the charges against her. Under Mr. Xis’ reign, intellectuals are now more reluctant to speak their minds in China than at any time since Mao Zedong’s death in 1976. It is an extraordinary time in the Chinese experience, Mr. Cohen said. I really think the definition of totalitarianism applies.

Keith bradsher reported from Beijing and Steven lee myers reported from Seoul.

