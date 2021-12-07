Boris Johnson to decide a few days before Christmas whether new Covid rules are needed

Boris Johnson will decide whether to change Covid restrictions a few days before Christmas.

The Prime Minister is expected to make an announcement to MPs in the final week before Parliament is dissolved on December 16.

Number 10 previously denied reports the government drafted Dec. 18 to formally review holiday plans as experts scramble to gather evidence on the new Omicron variant.

But Downing Street has not ruled out imposing instant restrictions during recess if necessary.

Emergency laws re-introduced last week will be reviewed every three weeks until December 21 as more data is gathered on Omicron, the Mirror reports.

Reports emerged over the weekend that Mr Johnson was aiming for December 18 to make a final decision on whether to change the rules before Christmas.

But the Prime Minister’s spokesperson said at a briefing in Westminster: ‘No, I don’t recognize a fixed date.

“We said we will update Parliament in the coming week [December] 13th.

“What we are doing is looking to obtain concrete data on the characteristics of this variant.

“If that were to happen before the three week point, we will make another decision.

“Like the rest of the world, we allow scientists, experts, to do the necessary work.

“We cannot fix a specific date on the exact date, but we are confident that it will be within that three week period.”

Asked to rule out an extension of the legislature, the spokesperson said it was “not something that is currently being planned” but that it was up to the authorities of the House of Commons.

Decisions on Covid restrictions can be made during the holidays if necessary, as has been done on other occasions during the pandemic, he said.

The spokesperson said Downing Street was still considering hosting a staff party this year – despite Covid fears.

He said: “We haven’t confirmed any dates yet. I think there are plans to have a Christmas party this year.

“There is nothing in the limited restrictions that we have introduced that would prevent the Christmas parties from taking place.”

The Prime Minister has said on several occasions that he does not want people to cancel their Christmas parties or their nurseries.

Speaking on a visit to Liverpool, Mr Johnson told reporters: “I don’t think we need to change the direction and general advice we are giving about Omicron in this country.

“We’re still waiting to see exactly how dangerous it is, what kind of effect it has in terms of deaths and hospitalizations.”

