The boss fires 900 people during a Zoom call





The boss of a US mortgage company has come under fire after allegedly laying off 900 employees during a Zoom call. I come to you with bad news, said Vishal Garg, CEO of Better.com, at the start of the video call. In a clip that was widely shared on social media, he added: If you’re on that call, you’re part of the unlucky group being laid off. Your employment here is terminated with immediate effect. A spokesperson for the company said having to make layoffs was heartbreaking. Time traveler predicts earthquake event on Christmas Day A time traveler from TikTok said the coming weeks will include two big events that will shock the world. This unique traveler, who claims to be from the year 2485, said that on December 20, eight humans will receive superpowers from the sun’s energetic waves. On December 25, he added that something big will happen on this day that shocks the world and changes the way humans live forever. Ministers tease The Telegraph Sajid Javid and Nadhim Zahawi teased The Telegraph after the newspaper confused them in a tweet. Health Secretary Javid shared a screenshot from a Twitter post showing the photo of his colleague, Zahawi, next to the headline: Omicron has spread in the community, confirms Sajid Javid. The Education Secretary then shared Javids’ tweet, adding: As far as I know, the side effects of Omicron do not include the growth of a goatee and glasses.

