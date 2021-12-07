Indonesia’s volcanic eruption toll hits 34





The death toll from Saturday’s volcano eruption on the main island of Java rose to 34 dead on Tuesday after rescuers reached some previously inaccessible areas, while 22 people remain missing, a military officer said . Col. Irwan Subekti, commander of the emergency response coordination post for the disaster, told a press conference that around 4,250 people have been displaced, at least 5,205 houses have been damaged and more than 100 people were injured in the eruption of Mount Semeru in East Java. Province. The provided photo, taken on December 4, 2021, shows huge columns of smoke spewing from Mount Semeru in East Java province, Indonesia. (Photo courtesy of Indonesia’s National Disaster Mitigation Agency) (Kyodo) Nearly 1,000 rescuers, including soldiers and police, were deployed in the search and rescue operations. Rescuers on Tuesday searched for residents who may be buried under volcanic debris in two villages and a sand mining area, which were among the worst affected but previously inaccessible areas. Hot ash from the 3,676-meter-high volcano had reached an area as far as 11 kilometers from the crater near its summit, destroying and burning everything – vegetation, livestock, homes and humans – along the way. Subekti said Wednesday’s search would be based on “our noses and eyes, as well as information from villagers who know the latest whereabouts of their friends, neighbors and relatives.” “Heavy machinery could not be used in some affected areas because the ground is still very hot,” he said. Since Tuesday, the search for victims has mainly been carried out manually. President Joko Widodo traveled to an affected village to console the victims and hear their stories about what happened, as well as their current conditions. A villager said that before the eruption they received a warning from the volcano monitoring station via their cell phones, but they did not anticipate the scale. Others told him they were still looking for their loved ones. The president said more than 2,000 homes will be relocated to safer areas. Photo provided shows Indonesian President Joko Widodo visiting a village affected by the Mount Semeru eruption in East Java Province on December 7, 2021. (Photo courtesy of the Indonesian Presidential Office) (Kyodo) Associated coverage: 22 dead, 27 missing after volcanic eruption in Indonesia Death toll rises to 13 in volcanic eruption in Java, Indonesia 1 dead, more than 40 injured in volcano eruption in East Java, Indonesia

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.kyodonews.net/news/2021/12/411de8a48d3f-death-toll-from-volcano-eruption-in-indonesia-reaches-34.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos