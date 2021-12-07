Iran and the United Arab Emirates start with the simplest

TEHRAN The mysterious and taciturn man from the United Arab Emirates finally reached Iran on Monday, paving the way for the gradual development of ties starting with economic cooperation.

Leading a delegation of Emirati officials, Spectacled UAE National Security Advisor Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al-Nahyan visited Tehran on Monday after weeks of speculation over the date of the visit. . He first met Ali Shamkhani, secretary of the Iranian Supreme National Security Council, then Iranian President Ayatollah Seyed Ebrahim Raisi.

The visit comes amid pressure from the Emirates to strengthen ties with one-off rivals such as Qatar, Turkey and Iran. Interestingly, Sheikh Tahnoon played a pivotal role in changing ties with all of these countries, an indication of the powerful position the man enjoys in the UAE government. He visited Qatar and Turkey and met with the leaders of the two countries respectively. After his visits to Doha and Ankara, other Emirati officials met with their Qatari and Turkish officials. This suggests that Sheikh Tahnoon served as a steamroller paving the way for further high-level meetings between the Emirati rulers and their rivals.

But will his visit to Tehran lead to leadership-level meetings between Iran and the UAE? The answer is not easy. But the range of issues at play between Tehran and Abu Dhabi makes it difficult to imagine a meeting like the one that recently took place between Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Zayed and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

However, that does not mean that a thaw in Iranian-Emirati relations is impossible. Diplomatic contacts between Iran and the United Arab Emirates have never fallen to zero over the past decade. They only declined at certain times due to a number of primarily political disputes. But while diplomatic relations have had their ups and downs, economic relations have remained operational.

And the pursuit of economic cooperation appears to have ultimately created common ground for Tehran and Abu Dhabi to defuse tensions at a time when resolving political differences is neither easy nor possible, at least in the short term.

Emphasis was placed on the need to develop economic ties during Sheikh Tahnoons’ meeting with Shamkhani. Warm and friendly relations with neighbors and the exchange of economic, trade and investment capacities are the main priorities of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the field of foreign policy, the senior Iranian security official told its Emirati counterpart.

Shamkhani added: The Persian Gulf countries, if they cooperate and work together, can play an important role in the regional and global economy while creating development and prosperity for their nations as an energy hub.

Sheikh Tahnoon, for his part, welcomed the proposal to strengthen economic ties with Iran. He described the economic potential of the two countries in the areas of transit, energy, transport, health and investment as vast. He added, It is necessary to identify and remove future obstacles by forming specialized working groups while precisely listing the areas of joint cooperation in various economic fields.

Politically, Iran and the United Arab Emirates are opposed to many disputes in the region. In addition to the UAE’s claim to the three Iranian islands in the Persian Gulf, Tehran and Abu Dhabi have disagreements over the situation in Yemen, Lebanon, Iraq and Syria. Recently, the Israeli presence in the United Arab Emirates has been added to the long list of differences.

During Sheikh Tahnoons’ meeting with Ayatollah Raisi, the Iranian president appeared to warn of Israel’s grim goals affecting relations between Iran and the United Arab Emirates. The Zionists in the region are pursuing their sinister goals and wherever they find a foothold they will use it as a tool for expansionism; therefore, regional countries need to be careful, Raisi said.

Ayatollah Raisi added: The security of countries in the region is closely linked and Iran supports the security of states bordering the Persian Gulf.

Sheikh Tahnoon underlined the common destiny of the peoples of the region. He said: We are the children of this region and we have a common destiny, therefore the development of relations between the two countries is on our agenda.

Referring to his detailed talks with his Iranian counterpart, Sheikh Tahnoon said: These meetings will be a turning point in relations between the two countries.