Boris Johnson promises “united front” against Russia





Boris Johnson has agreed with other world leaders to present a “united front” against Russian threats to Ukraine, ahead of a key meeting between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday 7 December. The Prime Minister met with Mr Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi on Monday. The UK will use “all economic and diplomatic tools at its disposal” to prevent any invasion, Mr Johnson told other leaders. A Downing Street spokesperson said: “Leaders agreed that the recent meetings of the G20 and NATO foreign ministers have been useful forums for discussions on this issue. They stressed the need to provide a united front in the face of Russian threats and hostility. “The leaders called on Russia to defuse tensions and reaffirmed their strong support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity. The prime minister reiterated the remarks he made to President Putin during their meeting earlier this year in this regard, and which the foreign minister also made to her Russian counterpart last week. The Prime Minister said the UK will continue to use all economic and diplomatic tools at its disposal to prevent any Russian aggression against Ukraine. “The leaders have agreed to speak again after the conversation between President Bidens and President Putin tomorrow,” he added. The US and Russian leaders are due to speak on Tuesday in a video call amid mounting tensions over the build-up of Russian troops on the Ukrainian border, raising fears of a possible invasion. U.S. intelligence officials have said Russia may be planning a possible invasion early next year, while Ukrainian officials have said it may be as early as next month. A senior official in the Biden administration said Monday that Mr. Biden would address the issues directly with Mr. Putin. He added that the president had agreed with his European counterparts that there was the possibility of imposing “substantial economic countermeasures by the Europeans and the United States which would cause significant and serious economic damage to the Russian economy. , if they chose to proceed “with an invasion. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed plans for the long-awaited appeal on Saturday and said it would take place in the evening. Russia is adamant that the United States should guarantee that Ukraine will not be admitted into the NATO military alliance. Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said the number of Russian troops near Ukraine and in Russia annexed Crimea is estimated at 94,300, and warned that a “large-scale escalation” is possible in January. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently accused a group of Russians and Ukrainians of attempting a coup in his country and the plotters tried to get help from Ukraine’s richest man, Rinat Akhmetov. Russia has denied that a plot is underway, but the Russians have become more explicit recently in their warnings to Ukraine and the United States. The Kremlin said on Friday that Mr Putin, during his call with Mr Biden, would call for binding guarantees preventing NATO expansion in Ukraine. For more stories about where you live, visit InYourZone.

