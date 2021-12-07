Covid vaccine nationalism: Boris Johnson must end his short-sighted opposition to sharing vital science with the world Lois Chingandu

They needed a bed in the intensive care unit. They needed oxygen. But living in Zimbabwe with an already severely compromised health system, hospital beds were swamped with sick people from all over Zimbabwe.

After a few days of treating everyone, I too got infected. I remember the palpable fear, helplessness and anxiety I felt.

Meanwhile, the eyes of the world were fixed thousands of miles on the UK as 90-year-old grandmother Margaret Keenan became the first person in the world to receive a Covid-19 vaccine outside clinical trials. moment of hope for many. Even I believed that hope for Africa had arrived before I knew that all the vaccines had already been bought by the rich countries, leaving us with almost nothing.

A year after Margaret received her first vaccine, less than three percent of people in low-income countries are fully immunized. A new analysis released this week by the Peoples Vaccine Alliance estimates that the same number of people in the UK have received boosters as those who have been fully vaccinated in all of the world’s poorest countries combined.

The problem is with corporate greed and vaccine nationalism. At first, rich countries rushed to suck up vaccine supplies with such gluttonous enthusiasm that some governments ended up with enough doses to immunize their entire population three or more times.

Developing countries have had to rely on Covax, the system put in place to ensure equitable global access to vaccines. But even now, the most optimistic forecasts predict that Covax will fall short of its already insufficient target of protecting 23% of people in developing countries by the end of the year.

And suddenly, it got worse. Covid’s grip has grown around the world, with low-income countries already fragile and limited public health systems completely overwhelmed.

As this unfolded, the bosses of the big drug companies behind the vaccines sat down, watched and counted their profits. They have refused to share their life-saving vaccine recipes and know-how with the rest of the world, blocking an urgent increase in vaccine production, resulting in a deadly global vaccine shortage.

Meanwhile, the governments of India and South Africa, backed by more than 100 developing countries, have taken their cases to the World Trade Organization, in an attempt to force the big pharmaceutical companies to share their vaccine science and technology. Gradually, other governments, including the United States, supported them. Others are also slowly putting themselves on the right side of history.

But, to be successful, the coalition needs the handful of rich countries including the UK which block the proposal and protect the status quo and pharmaceutical monopolies, to change their minds.

Of course, the British Prime Minister cites the vaccine doses the UK gives as an example of its selflessness: but these acts of charity fall far short of what is needed and even the promised doses are simply not delivered. Charity alone will not overcome the coronavirus.

There are skilled manufacturers around the world who, with the necessary knowledge and transfer of technology, could produce the billions more doses of safe and effective vaccines needed to fight the pandemic.

This corporate secrecy and the continuing horror of the global pandemic may now seem far removed from life in Scotland, but our futures are intertwined. The ripple effect of the British government choosing to side with the Big Pharma could ultimately prove fatal in Scotland, as it is already proving in poor countries like mine, despite travel bans that rich countries currently impose on us.

The emergence of the Omicron variant is worrying, but quite predictable. Epidemiologists have been clear: If Covid is allowed to continue to plague us, we are facing a time bomb of potential new mutations that could render existing vaccines ineffective.

As long as rich nations continue to refuse to share the doses and the recipe that will allow African countries to produce their own vaccines, we will continue to experience waves of Covid-19. No border closures are going to ward off the virus.

It’s a threat my friends at Oxfam Scotland tell me the Scottish Parliament is alive, with 55 MPs backing a motion calling on the Prime Minister to support proposals for temporary waivers of intellectual property rules on science and technology vaccines. Over the weekend, SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford joined the growing chorus, writing to Boris Johnson on the subject and urging him to do the right thing.

This is hugely positive, because while some in Scotland stand on the right side of history, the UK government is not. We therefore hope that Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon will also defend this issue with force and consistency, building on the political leadership she demonstrated at the COP26 climate conference, when she made Scotland the first rich country to commit funds dedicated to poor countries facing the irreversible impacts of climate change.

Now she must personally urge Boris Johnson to end his short-sighted opposition and back calls for a popular vaccine so the rest of the world can receive the same protection and hope Margaret Keenan has.

Until that happens, no one will be really safe. Breathing seems like a basic human right, but it is not when you are poor and have Covid. My family was fortunate to survive and I will continue to fight for access to vaccines until my last breath. For the sake of all of us, we all should.

Lois Chingandu is the Director of External Relations for the Frontline AIDS charity in Zimbabwe

A message from the editor:

