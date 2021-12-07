Boris Johnson wants an “urgent” review of the sentences imposed on the murderers of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes





Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants the review of the sentences handed down against the murderers of six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes to be completed “urgently”. Downing Street said Mr Johnson would consider any request from Arthur’s family for a personal reunion, after the child’s grieving grandfather, Peter Halcrow, said the couple behind his murder “must no longer never see the light of day again ”. Stepmother Emma Tustin, 32, was jailed for life at Coventry Crown Court on Friday, with a minimum sentence of 29 years, after being convicted of murdering a six-year-old while her father, Thomas Hughes, 29, was sentenced to 21 years for manslaughter. READ MORE Live Updates: Latest on Arthur Labinjo-Hughes Killers On Saturday, the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) confirmed that Tustin and Hughes’ sentences should be reviewed. Speaking to reporters this morning, the prime minister’s spokesperson said: “We want this to be looked at urgently.” He added: “We can understand the extreme force of feeling that this heinous affair brings out in people.” A separate review examines the improvements needed for the agencies that came into contact with Arthur in the months leading up to his assassination by his stepmother Emma Tustin at their Solihull home. The National Child Protection Practices Review Committee will lead the review and provide additional support to the Solihull Childrens Safeguarding Partnership to upgrade the already existing local review that was launched shortly after the death of Arthur in June 2020. Mr Johnson’s spokesperson said: “His hearts are with Arthur’s family. That is why it is right that we look at all aspects of this matter.” When asked if the Prime Minister would speak to Arthur’s family, the spokesperson said: “We will consider any request.” The AGO has 28 days from the date of conviction to review a case, assess whether it falls under the Abusive Sentencing Regime (ULS) and make a decision to refer a sentence to the Court of Appeal. . The Court of Appeal then decides on the cases which have been referred to it. Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi is due to make a statement in the House of Commons this afternoon. Get Midlands politics news and analysis delivered straight to your inbox with the Midlands Message newsletter.

