Line of Duty’s Jed Mercurio trolls Boris Johnson over that police outfit





Johnson dressed in police gear to observe a drug raid (Photo: GETTY / AP / REX) Line of Duty Jed Mercurio trolled Boris Johnson after being pictured in a full police uniform and we have a hunch he won’t be joining the AC-12 anytime soon. Jed, who has been outspoken about the Prime Minister on social media over the years, was reacting to the latest photoshoot which saw the Prime Minister dressing in police gear. Mr Johnson wore a police hat and jacket as he observed a drug raid on a Liverpool home by Merseyside police on Monday as he developed a 10-year strategy to tackle drug-related offenses drug. He might look like an AC-12 member in the new photo, but Line of Duty creator Jed was far from impressed with his new look. The 55-year-old wasted no time in lashing out at Mr Johnson on Twitter, criticizing his audition for a role on the hit BBC show. He wrote: Thanks for submitting your audition for the next #LineofDuty series, but I was looking for a character with at least one redemptive moral principle and a performance that puts even a hint of doubt in the minds of audiences that he might not be fully curved. Thank you for submitting your audition for the next round of #Course of action but were looking for a character with at least one redemptive moral principle and a performance that even just puts a hint of doubt in the public’s mind that he might not be totally bent pic.twitter.com/3jnJL74c5f Jed Mercurio (@jed_mercurio) December 6, 2021 This isn’t the first time Jed has taken on the politician. In fact, his critiques in the past have led Line of Duty fans to speculate that former Detective Superintendent Ian Buckells (Nigel Boyle) may be based on him, with former Labor spokesman Alastair Campbell also being intervened in the conversation after series six. earlier this year. After watching the last episode, some viewers tweeted their belief that the Line of Duty creator may have been inspired by Mr Johnson for Buckells, with several of the posts being retweeted by World Productions, the company behind the crime drama. . Jed didn’t hold back (Photo: Dave J Hogan / Dave J Hogan / Getty Images) Presenter and political strategist Alastair also tweeted: How some people can fail to the top, beggars believe @BorisJohnson’s best troll @jed_mercurio to date #LineOfDuty. The sixth series of the shows came to a dramatic conclusion earlier this year, with the AC-12 anti-corruption unit discovering Ian Buckells (Nigel Boyle) as the identity of H aka The Fourth Man. Following: Boris Johnson

Line of Duty fans desperately need more news on whether they could get a Series 7, and there looks to be a promising update. It has been reported there could be a series seven upcoming BAFTA award-winning drama. Only don't expect the prime minister to be involved anytime soon Line of Duty is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

MORE: Furious Line of Duty Creator Jed Mercurio Lashes out at Journalist Over Future of Shows







Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://metro.co.uk/2021/12/06/line-of-dutys-jed-mercurio-trolls-boris-johnson-over-that-police-outfit-15725427/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

