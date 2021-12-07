Tories On A High: Top Conservatives Who Admitted To Occasional Drug Use





The government has announced a crackdown on drug use in the UK that will target both serious addicts and occasional users. The new 10-year plan could even see so-called lifestyle users lose their passports or driver’s licenses as Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledges to crack down on drugs that are harmful to society. However, the ministers got into trouble. Not only traces of cocaine were found in 11 places of parliament according to a Sunday Times Inquiry, but even the best conservatives have admitted to casually using drugs in the past. Here are all of the major drug-related admissions from people are still working as members of the Conservative Party. Prime Minister Boris Johnson The Prime Minister has had complicated answers to questions about drug use over the years. During an appearance on the BBC satirical show Have I Got News For You in 2005, the then backbench said: I think I’ve been given cocaine before, but I sneezed so it didn’t occur to me. In fact, I may have made icing sugar. He later admitted in a 2007 GQ maintenance that he had tried cocaine in college, explaining: I tried it in college and I remember it very well. It did not produce any pharmacological, psychotropic or other effects on me whatsoever. In the same interview he said: There was a period before college where I had quite a few spliffs. In 2008, he was asked about these comments and said: Well that was when I was 19. All of this shows that sometimes it is better not to say anything. A few days later, he said: To say that I took cocaine is simply not true. As I have said many times, I was once offered a white substance in college, none of which got into my nose and I don’t know if it was cocaine or not. Johnson admitted to having smoked cannabis in the past WPA Pool via Getty Images Upgrade Secretary Michael Gove In 2019, when he was a candidate for the leadership of the Conservatives, Gove said: I took drugs several times at social events over 20 years ago. At the time, I was a young journalist. It was a mistake. I look back and think I wish I hadn’t done this. He later said: I took drugs. This is something I deeply regret. Drugs damage lives. They are dangerous and that was a mistake. Justice Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab Raab said The temperature: In other words, nothing bad enough, I wouldn’t admit. Raab once admitted: In college, I tried cannabis, not very often because I played sports. It was a mistake, especially since I now know more about the link between this and mental health issues. But that was a long time ago and it was particularly rare and I have never taken cocaine or class A drugs. Raab admitted to trying cannabis Rob Pinney via Getty Images Former Health Secretary Matt Hancock A source close to the former health secretary told the Telegraph: [He] tried cannabis a few times as a student, but has not used any illicit drugs since. Former Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt The current chairman of the health and social care select committee previously told The Times: I think I got bored with cannabis while backpacking in India. Ex-commercial secretary Andrea Leadsom Leadsom, who has twice run for Tory leader, has previously said The independent: I have never taken any class A medication. Everyone has the right to a private life before becoming an MP. I smoked weed in college and haven’t smoked it since. Former Secretary of Work and Pensions Esther McVey She admitted she had tried pot when she was much younger when she ran for Conservative leadership.

