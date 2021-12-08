Turkey and Qatar sign cooperation agreements





Entities from Turkey and Qatar signed a series of cooperation agreements today during Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogans visit to Doha. The Turkish Small and Medium Enterprise Development Organization has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Qatar Development Bank. The Turkish presidency’s investment office also signed a memorandum of understanding with the Qatar Businessmen’s Association. The Turkish and Qatari governments have also signed a memorandum on disaster and emergency management, among other agreements, a Turkish official said. The Anadolu agency reported. A memorandum of understanding refers to a document signed between entities expressing a shared desire. The signing ceremony constituted the seventh round of the Turkey-Qatar Turkey-Qatar Supreme Strategy Committee, the said the foreign ministry in a report. Turkey and Qatar are close allies. The two states generally support Islamist causes in the Middle East and agree on many regional issues. Turkey supported Qatar in its diplomatic conflict with Saudi Arabia, which ended in January. Ankara and Doha have signed many similar agreements in the past. In June, the two countries signed an educational exchange agreement for military students. Erdogan and Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani attended the signing ceremony. Erdogan said ahead of his trip to Qatar that he was looking to strengthen relations with the Gulf states. Turkey’s relations with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are relatively cooler, although Turkey and the United Arab Emirates are currently working to restore relations. Qatar has largely restored ties with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates following the Gulf diplomatic crisis.

