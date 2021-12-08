‘Good evening Prime Minister, for now’ Ant and Dec beat Boris Johnson on I’m a Celeb on Christmas party number 10





TV hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly attacked No. 10 tonight in a comment on I’m a Celebrity. On the show, the presenters made reference to the alleged Christmas party that No. 10 officials denied. Today, footage leaked to ITV News showing staff laughing and referring to cheese and wine, suggesting no social distancing has taken place. Read more about I’m a Celebrity here. On tonight’s show, Ant said, “But they weren’t partying. They weren’t partying. “They categorically deny any suggestion that they are having a party. “And this fictional party certainly didn’t involve cheese and wine, or a secret Santa Claus.” Co-host Dec then joked, “Evening, Prime Minister… for now.” Boris Johnson – who is not suggested to attend the alleged rally – did not deny that a party took place when asked this week, but said: “I myself am convinced that the guidelines were followed at all times. “ The allegations were also denied by a series of ministers, including Sajid Javid and Dominic Raab, who refuted any suggestion that Covid rules were broken last year. The prime minister’s official spokesperson told reporters this week: There was no party and Covid rules were followed at all times. I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here airs nightly at 9 p.m. on ITV. Last night, Kadeena Cox became the second campmate to leave Gwrych Castle, following Arlene Phillips’ first outing on Monday. On Wednesday, Radio 1Xtra DJ Snoochie Shy was voted. The remaining celebrities are: Louise Minchin host and former BBC breakfast host Matty Lee Olympic Gold Medalist Naughty Boy Music producer David Ginola Football Legend Frankie Bridge Pop star and presenter Danny Miller Emmerdale star Simon Gregson – Coronation Street Actor Adam Woodyatt – Actor To receive news directly to your inbox, subscribe to one of our newsletters.

