Social Media Platform Trump Faces Roadblocks As Major Political Battle Looms | Donald trump





Donald Trumps plans to launch Truth Social, a social media company backed by special acquisitions, early next year, may have encountered a roadblock after US regulators released a request for information on the deal on Monday .

The SEC and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority’s request for information from Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC), a blank SPAC set to merge with Trump Media & Technology Group, comes as a powerful Republican congressman, Devin Nunes announced he was stepping out of politics to join the Trump media company as CEO.

The twin developments set the stage for a major political battle against Truth Social, a platform that planned to challenge Twitter and Facebook, social platforms that banned or held back the former president for his involvement in the riot. January 6 at the Capitol.

The request for information relates to meetings of the DWAC Board of Directors, policies relating to stock transactions, the identities of certain investors and details of communications between DWAC and social media company Trumps. It comes three weeks after Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren asked the SEC to investigate possible breaches of the company’s securities.

Warren cited reports that DWAC may have committed securities breaches by holding private and undisclosed discussions about the merger as early as May 2021, while omitting that information in [SEC] filing and other public statements.

But the investigations into Project Trump appear to predate Warrens’ request.

According to the SEC’s request, the investigation does not mean that the SEC has concluded that someone has broken the law or that the SEC has a negative opinion of the DWAC or any person, event or security, said DWAC. in a press release.

Last week, Reuters reported that Trump’s new company was trying to raise up to $ 1 billion by selling shares to hedge funds and family offices for more than the valuation before the PSPC merger of 10. $ per share.

It also comes as the Trump media company launch missed the November deadline to release an invitation-only beta of the platform.

In October, shortly after the deal was announced, shares of DWAC climbed more than 1,200%, suggesting the firm’s implied value could reach $ 8.2 billion. The company’s trading was halted 12 times as Trump fans pumped shares on Reddit and StockTwits, pushing Trumps 58% stake in the combined TMT-DWAC to $ 4.8 billion.

DWAC shares were trading at $ 43.19 a share on Monday morning, down nearly 3% from the filing’s announcement, even as stock markets were higher overall.

According to a press release from Trump Media & Technology, the media operation will begin in the first quarter of next year, with the launch of Truth Social ahead of the 2022 midterm elections and a possible video-on-demand service by subscription coming later.

Milos Vulanovic, an expert on PSPC agreements at Edhec Business School in Nice, France, told the Guardian that Trump’s politically-oriented media venture may attract new investors who may not fully understand how PSPCs work on the market. Marlet. I don’t see why Trump-sponsored media couldn’t take 10% of the social media market and make huge bucks for Trump and his investors.

