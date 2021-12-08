PMO settles dispute out of court





PCB-PTV dispute: Prime Minister Imran Khan settles dispute out of court – PCB and PTV withdraw lawsuits

PCB-PTV conflict: Prime Minister Imran Khan settles the dispute out of court. PTV. Both parties had filed lawsuits against each other, but are now expected to withdraw the same after PMO assistance. The profit share was changed accordingly, which ultimately led to an out-of-court settlement of the case.

According to ESPNCricinfo, the revenue sharing model between PCB and PTV has seen a significant change, with PCB allowed to take 72% of the shares while PTV will withdraw 28% from trade deals. Previously, the deal had been reached at 57.5 42.5 in favor of PCB. The two sides signed the deal in September last year, with another deal with I-Media Communications Services to ensure that PCB content is not shared illegally over the cable network.

The deal could have earned them more than $ 200 million, but the new PCB chairman Ramiz Raja decided last month to unilaterally suspend the deal with PTV and terminate the I-Media deal to open a new one. tender for media rights for the upcoming Pakistani series. against the West Indies and Australia. PTV then filed a complaint with the Lahore Civil Court, while PCB went to the High Court with the aim of settling the case quickly and launching tenders for the next round against the West Indies and the ‘Australia.

PCB wanted to re-tender and bring in a new broadcaster because PTV, the state broadcaster, was not happy with this and has had a number of meetings to renegotiate with PCB, citing that they don’t ‘had never violated their agreements or defaulted on their payments. While an agreement with PTV has been reached, the agreement between PCB and I-Media is now terminated due to non-compliance with payments.

The Pakistani government has yet to implement the Digital Pakistan policy, part of which regulates the illegal activities of cable operators, although the plan is to do so within a year. The PTV deal ended a long-standing broadcast relationship between PCB and Ten Sports, and there were no potential takers overseas at the time, as international rights to the home series of PCBs were sold separately to various chains around the world.

