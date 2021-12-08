Nahdlatul Ulama’s leadership race vulnerable to political intervention

Nahdlatul Ulama, Indonesia’s largest Islamic organization, plans to hold its long postponed National Congress (muktamar) later this month. The muktamar takes place once every five years and is the most important management meeting of the organization. Its main agenda is to elect the organization’s next president, who will then select the members of the NU Governing Council (PBNU). Together, the president and members of the PBNU set the national agenda and priorities for the organization for the next five years.

As the congress approaches, the competition between the two main candidates to become the next president of the UN, Said Aqil Siradj, the organizations Past President , who has led NU since 2010, and Yahya Cholil Staquf, the organization’s general secretary, is getting hotter and hotter. Yahya is widely known as the unofficial UN Foreign Minister for his efforts promote the moderate Islamic ideology of the UN in western countries.

Yahya is also an older brother of Yaqut Cholil Qoumas, the current minister of religious affairs and former president of Ansor, the youth organization of NU. Yaqut was promoted to ministry as part of President Joko Jokowi Widodos’ efforts to solidify his support among the 90 million traditionalist Muslims that NU has often claimed to represent.

During his ten-year tenure in the organization, Said Aqil was credited for institutionalize Islam Nusantara as the official ideology of the UN in 2015. Islam Nusantara formalizes the customs, traditions and moderate Islamic principles advocated by the late Abdurrahman Wahid, longtime leader of the UN, who had promoted them within the organization when he became president of the UN in 1984.

Said Aqil is also credited with bringing NU into such a close alliance with the Jokowi regime that in the 2019 Indonesian elections, Jokowi saw NU as his main Islamic ally. In fact, Jokowi probably wouldn’t have won the harsh re-election campaign against his rival Prabowo Subianto if it hadn’t been for for the strong approval of Said Aqil, his recruitment of former UN spiritual leader Maruf Amin as vice-president, and the support of other senior UN religious leaders, which led to his decisive victory in the provinces of East Java and of central Java dominated by the NU.

However, this close alliance is increasingly the subject of harsh criticism. Many within NU fear that his close alignment with Jokowi violates the principle of political neutrality first promoted by Wahid during the 1984 organizations. muktamar in Situbondo, East Java. Critics complain that the alliance has a limited UN capacity to criticize the regime whenever it pursues policies that are not well received by members of the UN base.

For example, NU activists criticized Said Aqil for do not condemn the review of the 2019 regimes the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) law, which has seriously weakened its authority, and the more recent dismissals of nearly 60 KPK investigators.

Yahya made the close alignment between NU and the Jokowi regime a central issue in his campaign for the presidency, promising that he will reinstate the 1984 National Congress decision declaring NU a politically neutral organization.

Despite such promises, there are already indications that the UN leadership race is becoming highly politicized. Said Aqil and Yahya have received implicit approvals high-level politicians affiliated with the semi-official NU political party, the National Awakening Party (PKB), which is also a member of the Presidents’ Coalition.

Specifically, Said Aqil is seen to have the backing of PKB chairman Muhaimin Iskandar, a constant boss of Said Aqil since he first took over the UN presidency in 2010. Meanwhile, Yahya has the backing of his brothers, and Yaqut would have mobilized the ministry of Religious. Business managers to help alumni candidacy.

Said Aqils supporters accused Yahya of collaborating with his brother Yaqut to use ministry authority influence prospects muktamar participants to support Yahyas’ candidacy. This, they say, is a violation of Indonesian Civil Service Law which prohibits civil servants from engaging in political activism. Said Aqil even released a statement saying that officials must be neutral and should not interfere in the race for the presidency of the UN.

The growing competition between the two camps can also be seen in their maneuvers in response to the Indonesian government’s request to UN to change the date from muktamar. The original date fell during a planned lockdown announced by the government to prevent the spread of Covid-19 during the Christmas and New Year holidays.

The followers of Yahyas quarreled the muktamar must therefore be advanced the week of December 17. Miftachul Akhyar, NU Rais Aam or supreme leader, sent a letter indicating the muktamar should be held to this date. But supporters of Said Aqils said they did not consider the letter legally binding. They preferred to postpone the national congress until the last week of January 2022 , presumably to give more time to his campaign team to lobby muktamar delegates.

Regardless of who is chosen as the next UN president, the most important questions that UN activists must consider during the congress are: 1) how do they continue to promote the moderate Islamic vision of the UN in light of growing religious conservatism in contemporary Indonesia; and 2) how do they balance the needs of the UN to support the Jokowi regimes promotion of religious moderation, while maintaining his political neutrality and willingness to criticize Jokowi’s economic policies that negatively affect working poor, farmers and other economically marginalized groups.

Finally, public officials, including those affiliated with NU and PKB, must maintain their neutrality. The presidential race should be decided by the members of the UN and the activists themselves. Any political intervention could further undermine NU’s reputation as one of Indonesia’s premier civil society organizations, long known for its support for democracy and religious pluralism.