Will not spare people who resort to violence in the name of religion: PM Imran Khan





Prime Minister Imran Khan awards a commendation certificate to Malik Adnan, the person who tried to save the late Priyantha Kumara Diyawadana during the Sialkot incident at the Prime Minister’s office in Islamabad on December 7, 2021. PIDPM Imran Khan said that all Pakistanis have united against terrorism from the public army A school massacre has taken place. Said to prove that one is a true lover of the Prophet, one must follow his example. Said “As long as I am alive I will not allow incidents like the Sialkot lynching to happen again.”

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday that “from now on, the government will spare no one” found resorting to violence in the name of religion.

He was addressing the Prime Minister’s office to offer his condolences to Sri Lankan national Diyawadanage Don Nandasiri Priyantha Kumara, who was brutally lynched last week in Sialkot for allegations of blasphemy.

“From now on, if anyone is found using religion, especially resorting to violence on behalf of Prophet Muhammad (pbuh), the government will not spare them,” the prime minister said. .

He said that Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) was sent as a blessing to the whole human race, not just Muslims.

“His message was based on two principles: humanity and justice; these two traits distinguish humans from animals, ”he said, adding that what happened in Sialkot was an example of“ force is just ”, a rule that prevails in the jungle, but has no place in human societies.

He said that the kind of events we have witnessed in the country in recent times, where some people use religion to torture and burn other human beings, is unacceptable.

The Prime Minister also spoke of people falsely accused of blasphemy and sent to jail.

“Some people are falsely accused of blasphemy and are thrown in jail to rot there, because neither a lawyer nor a judge wants to support them,” he said. “This kind of [sham justice] cannot be found in any humanitarian society in the world.

Citing the example of the massacre at the army public school, the prime minister said that since that day the whole country has decided not to tolerate such an incident any longer.

“Since then, all Pakistanis have united against terrorism, which was unprecedented in the country.

The prime minister said the Sialkot business community has accumulated $ 100,000 for the deceased’s family and will continue to send his salary to his widow every month.

Prime Minister Khan then spoke about the establishment of the Rehmatul lil Alameen Authority and said that he came up with the idea of ​​bringing together Islamic scholars and devising strategies to spread the true message of the Holy Prophet in society.

“We want our children to know who the Holy Prophet (PBUH) was and what his life was like,” the prime minister said. “To prove that one is a true lover of the Prophet, one must follow his example.”

The Prime Minister also spoke of the courage of a man named Malik Adnan, who tried to save Priyantha from the violent mob.

“We are proud of his bravery and courage, because he has proven that moral strength is superior to physical strength,” said the prime minister. “I hope young Pakistanis will remember Malik Adnan as a human being who stood up in front of hundreds of animals.”

He said Adnan will receive an award for his bravery on March 23, 2022.

At the end of his speech, the Prime Minister reiterated: “As long as I am alive, I will not allow incidents like the lynching of Sialkot to happen again.

The incident

The foreigner, Diyawadanage Don Nandasri Priyantha Kumara, worked as a manager in a private factory in Sialkot. Last week he was lynched by a mob after being accused of blasphemy.

The gruesome incident has been called “a day of shame for Pakistan” by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Workers in a garment industry, located on Sialkots Wazirabad Road, alleged that the foreigner had committed blasphemy. He was then lynched and his body set on fire. Crowds also vandalized the factory and blocked traffic, police said.

The government will implement a comprehensive strategy to limit incidents such as the Sialkot lynching

Yesterday, the federal government announced that it would implement a “comprehensive strategy” to curb incidents like the brutality of Sialkot.

The decision came at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Khan in Islamabad, during which the overall security situation in the country was reviewed, according to a statement from the prime minister’s office.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Interior Minister Cheikh Rasheed Ahmed, Army Chief of Staff General Qamar Jawed Bajwa, National Security Advisor Dr Moeed Yousaf, Minister of Punjab chief Sardar Usman Buzdar, as well as senior military and civilian officers were present.

The meeting participants were of the opinion that individuals and crowds cannot be allowed to do justice and that such incidents cannot be tolerated, the statement said.

“Therefore, a comprehensive strategy must be implemented to combat such incidents and strict sanctions to all perpetrators must be ensured,” the statement said.

