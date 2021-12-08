Message from PM Modis to BJP MPs skipping Parliament: if you don’t change, there will be changes





With the exception of the absence of many MPs (BJP) inside the House, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday warned his party leaders of changes beyond their control if they continue to ignore parliamentary deliberations.

The Prime Minister made these comments as he addressed his party members for the first time this winter session. An MP who attended the meeting told The Indian Express: He (PM Modi) reminded us that he had told us many times about regular attendance. He said it didn’t sound nice to talk to MPs like they were kids. Then he said that if we don’t change ourselves, there will be changes in due course. Prime Minister Modi, on several occasions in the past, had emphasized the regular presence of his party’s deputies in Parliament. While some of us take it as a warning that the party would heed presence in parliament while deciding our future, the MP added. Prior to Prime Minister Modis’ speech, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi briefed the meeting on last week’s debates and mentioned that attendance had at times been a problem. Sources say Joshi has said at least twice that MPs need to be summoned because there is no quorum in the House. Modis’ warning came amid fierce opposition that was to protest against the suspension of 12 deputies of Rajya Sabha, where the BJP still does not have a majority. The upper house has witnessed several abrupt adjournments due to the protests while the Lok Sabha, in which the ruling party has a brutal majority, functions normally. Prime Minister Modi also asked BJP deputies to visit the house instead of participating in the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath corridor which is due to take place on December 13. The Prime Minister is expected to inaugurate the corridor at a reception in Varanasi. At the meeting, the prime minister called on party lawmakers to organize programs in their respective constituencies to congratulate the Padma winners. “The Padma Award was given to ordinary citizens who do a good job. The PM said to organize events, these winners being in direct contact, ”Joshi told reporters after the meeting.

