Biden approved more oil and gas leases than Trump in first year

President Joe Biden introduced himself as a presidential version of Captain Planet. His climate campaign plan included a ban on re-leasing oil and gas on public lands and waters. But a new report shows he is approving fossil fuel leases on public lands at a faster rate than his climate-denying predecessor Donald Trump.

The analysis comes from Public Citizen, which found that the Bidens Land Management Office approved an average of 336 new fossil fuel drilling permits per month in 2021. This is more than the average amount approved each year of the Trump presidency, except in 2020, and 40% more than the approved average in Trump’s first year in office. Bidens 2021 drilling approvals peaked in April with 652 approvals. This is happening despite the Biden administration’s implementation of a rental break. (This has been challenged in court, but the legal setbacks don’t mean the administration has to lease land in theory.)

These sites are major sources of carbon and methane pollution. According to the report, the extraction of fossil fuels on public lands produced 246 million tonnes of coal, 314 million barrels of oil and 3.3 billion cubic feet of natural gas in 2020. In total, the extraction of this federal land represents approximately 918 metric megatonnes. of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions. It’s a pretty grim comparison to Trump, a guy who not only denied climate science, but wanted to get it all out in sight.

While 2021 may have seen fewer drilling approvals than 2020, that number could rise again in 2022 with 740,000 acres of public land already on the rental record for 2022. That would add insult to injury; The Bidens Home Office oversaw one of the largest oil and gas concession auctions in U.S. history last month, literally days after the president bragged to world leaders during the ” a United Nations climate conference in Glasgow about its commitment to tackle climate change. The government estimates that about 1.1 billion barrels of oil and 4.4 trillion cubic feet of natural gas could be developed from the recent sale. In total, these deposits could release 723 million metric tonnes of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere over its lifetime, according to the Center for American Progress.

You promised to face the climate crisis with the urgency it deserves, and in Glasgow, you assured the world that your emissions reduction plans are a fait accompli, not just rhetoric, wrote a coalition of more than 250 environmental groups in a letter to the administration. about this lease sale. Selling over 80 million acres in the Gulf of Mexico for oil and gas development just days after international climate talks pokes fun at those commitments.

Separately, the administration drew the wrath of environmental groups almost immediately after entering the White House after its administration backed the Line 3 pipeline that is expected to pump thousands of barrels of oil through sensitive wetlands and wetlands. sacred sites of the tribes of Minnesota.

The Biden administration has managed to deliver on its commitments in some key areas, including joining the Paris Agreement and proposing tougher rules to reduce methane emissions. Better yet, the Democrats in the Senate are trying to get around the blockages put in place by Senator Joe Manchin and the Republicans to pass the Bidens Build Back Better law in the near future, which would be the first real climate legislation in 11 years.

But these efforts, which dramatically increase investment in renewable energy sources and electric vehicles, only really work if they occur alongside the shutdown of the fossil fuel industry. Scientists have found that stopping further exploration is the only credible way to reduce the risk of catastrophic climate change. Focusing only on adding renewables is like pouring a cup of water over a raging blaze while continuing to lease land for fossil fuel extraction, it’s like throwing gas on them. flames.

