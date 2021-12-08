Australia follows US in diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics | World news





Australia will not send officials to the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Wednesday, joining the US diplomatic boycott of the event. Australia will not send officials to the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Wednesday, joining the US diplomatic boycott of the event. | # + | Canberra’s move comes amid a disagreement with China on a number of issues, including Australia’s foreign interference laws and a recent move to acquire nuclear-powered submarines, Morrison said. “Australia will not back down from the strong position we have had to defend Australia’s interests, and it is obviously no surprise that we do not send Australian officials to these Games,” did he declare. The move, which did not prevent athletes from attending, comes a day after the United States announced its diplomatic boycott. The US decision was made on what Washington called the Chinese Uyghur minority genocide and other human rights violations. Morrison also cited human rights violations in the Xinjiang region and Beijing’s refusal to meet with Australian officials for talks as key to Australia’s decision. “There has been no obstacle to this happening on our side, but the Chinese government still has not accepted these opportunities to meet with us on these issues,” he said. Over the past two years, China has introduced a series of punitive sanctions against Australian goods in a fierce political conflict that has frozen ministerial contacts and plunged relations into the most serious crisis since the Tiananmen Square crackdown in 1989 . China is angry at Australia’s willingness to legislate against overseas influence operations, ban Huawei from 5G contracts and call for an independent investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic. Australian barley, coal, copper ore, cotton, hay, logs, lobsters, sugar, wine, beef, citrus fruits, grains, table grapes, dairy products and infant formulas have all been subject to Chinese sanctions. Australia’s decision to outfit its navy with nuclear-powered submarines as part of a new defense pact with Britain and the United States widely seen as an attempt to counter Chinese influence in the Pacific region has also infuriated Beijing.

