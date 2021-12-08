Politics
Prime Minister Modi’s first stop in January 2022 is trusted allies of the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait | Latest India News
Much like Singapore to the east, Abu Dhabi is rapidly becoming the hub of India’s diplomatic activity in the Middle East, with strong ties in the areas of trade, defense, cybersecurity. and internal security.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to open his 2022 overseas visit schedule with a trip to trusted allies in the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait early next month.
As Prime Minister Modi will visit Dubai 2020 Expo, the real purpose of the visit is to thank both allies for supporting India during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic as well as for taking care of the huge Indian diaspora in these two emirates. The United Arab Emirates has no less than four million Indian passports carrying Indians and Kuwait has nearly one million members of the Indian diaspora, who contribute to the Indian economy through remittances as well as ‘if needed.
Even if the government is discreet about the whole visit, Prime Minister Modi could visit these two countries during the first 10 days of January 2022. Particular emphasis is placed on these two trips abroad, because the two countries are at the heart of India. policy towards the Middle East.
Since his first visit to the United Arab Emirates at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in August 2015, Prime Minister Modi has been fully focused on consolidating ties with Abu Dhabi with Foreign Minister S Jaishankar returning from United Arab Emirates last Sunday. The United Arab Emirates is India’s third-largest trading partner after the United States and China, with trade volumes reaching over $ 60 billion. The January 2022 trip would be Prime Minister Modis’ fourth visit to the United Arab Emirates, a radical departure from when the last Prime Minister to visit the United Arab Emirates was Indira Gandhi, 32 years before Prime Minister Modi.
India and the United Arab Emirates have today consolidated their ties to a new level, with the latter eliminating all anti-Indian criminal and economic activities from the Gulf nation through intense cooperation in the areas of cybersecurity, the fight against radicalization, defense and intelligence sharing. Just as India focuses on Singapore as a hub for diplomatic activity in the East, Abu Dhabi is the other hub in the Middle East region for attracting investment to India, said a former Minister of Foreign Affairs. India recognizes that over the years the UAE has not only developed a global infrastructure, but is also a hub of diplomatic activity in the Middle East. It is also a major regional defense power, as was evident when the United Arab Emirates decided last week to buy 80 Rafale fighters and 13 heavy lift helicopters from France.
Like the United Arab Emirates, India’s ties with Kuwait are very special, the latter providing oxygen cylinders and other medical equipment in large numbers during the second wave of the pandemic in India. In fact, EAM Jaishankar visited Kuwait with a personal letter from Prime Minister Modi to Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmed al-Sabah for thanking Kuwait for its support and its future goal of deepening ties in the energy, commerce, information technology and workforce sectors.
