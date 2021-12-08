Economic collapse coupled with rising debt – The Friday Times





The one called Public Debt (Gross), and also commonly referred to as Sovereign Debt, is the result of a country’s accumulated budget deficits (i.e. expenditure minus revenue) and the effects of a devaluation of its national currency.

In accordance with the Fiscal Responsibility and Debt Limitation Act (FRDLA), the total government debt is the gross public debt, both external and domestic, of the federal and provincial governments as well as the debt to the IMF, less Government deposits with the banking system, maintained and repaid to the Federal Consolidated Fund (FCF) account maintained with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Gross public debt and total government debt:

Gross public debt in the Musharrafs era (1999-2008) increased by 97% to Rs 5.800 billion, in the PPP mandate (2008-2013) by 146% to Rs 14.291 billion and in the PML-Ns mandate (2013- 2018) by 75% to Rs 24.952 billion. However, there were government deposits of Rs 1,901 billion with the banking system in June 2018 and after deducting these according to the aforementioned FRDLA from the gross public debt of Rs 24,952 billion, the total government debt is amounted to Rs 23,024 billion or 67% of GDP.

The PTI government increased public debt from Rs 25 trillion in June 2018 to Rs 41.5 trillion in September this year: an addition of Rs 16.5 trillion over the 39 months of PTI tenure up to here. This indicates a 66% increase in public debt from June 2018 to September 2021. The total increase in public debt of the PML-N during its five years (2013-18) was 10.7 trillion rupees.

Breakdown of the increase of Rs 16.5 billion in public debt:

Domestic debt swelled by 10 trillion rupees (from 16.4 trillion to 26.4 trillion), external debt increased by 6 trillion rupees (from 7.8 trillion to 13.8 trillion) and the IMF figure increased by 0.5 trillion rupees (from 0.7 trillion to 1.2 trillion).

The external debt, which is part of the public debt as explained above, in US dollars increased from 75.3 billion dollars in June 2018 to 99.7 billion dollars in September 2021. The annual service of the external debt in dollars rose from $ 7.5 billion to $ 13.4 billion, registering an increase of 79 percent.

According to the World Bank report, Finding the Tipping Point – When sovereign debt goes bad, it is a serious situation when a country’s debt reaches 77% of its GDP.

Debt and total liabilities:

In addition to gross government debt, liabilities related to private sector external debt, PSE debt, commodity transaction borrowing, and inter-firm external debt from foreign direct investors are known in Pakistan as total debt and liabilities. The liabilities thus added are neither the responsibility of the federal government nor are they payable to its FCF account maintained with the SBP.

Now, the total debt and liability figure being higher, although part of it is not the responsibility of the government, has been a favorite topic of discussion for Imran Khan’s unique policy. While in opposition, he always cited that figure, both at home and abroad, and continued to do so after taking office as prime minister in 2018.

During the five-year tenure of the PML-N (2013-18), total debt and liabilities increased by Rs 13,541 billion, from Rs 16,338 billion to Rs 29,879 billion. According to the latest figures released by SBP, the figure has climbed to 50,484 billion rupees with an unprecedented increase of 20,605 billion rupees or 69% of ITPs in just 39 months until September 2021.

The total debt and liabilities in the previous paragraph includes the total external debt and liabilities which, in US dollars, increased from $ 95.2 billion in June 2018 to $ 127 billion in September 2021; an increase of $ 31.8 billion over the 39-month tenure of PTI to date.

However, loans / deposits contracted by the PTI government with Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar and China (including swaps) are not included in total external debt commitments, because these were directly entered / parked in the SBP’s balance sheet which, in effect, deviates from previous current practice.

Public debt / GDP:

All over the world, public debt is discussed by referring to it as a percentage of the country’s GDP, which makes the figure more meaningful and relevant in the economic context. Pakistan’s public debt-to-GDP ratio in June 2018 was 72%.

Despite the political instability created in the country by the sponsored dramas of Dawn Leaks and Panama in 2016-17, the ratio of gross public debt to GDP increased from 8 percent to 72 percent during the PML-N tenure (2013 -18) and GDP growth of 54%, from Rs 22 386 billion to Rs 34 397 billion during the same period.

Imran Khan’s government has already raised the public debt-to-GDP ratio to 77% by September 2021, up from 72% in June 2018.

This is a crisis over which his government has no control or the will to resolve it. There is certainly a lack of appropriate economic policies or roadmap to deal with it

Public debt per capita:

Public debt per capita was Rs 144,000 in June 2018, which rose to Rs 235,000 in September 2021, an addition of Rs 91,000 or 63% per capita during the PTI tenure.

Daily increase in Public Debt:

The average daily increase in public debt over the five years of PML-N (2013-18) was Rs 5.8 billion compared to the daily increase in PTI of Rs 13.9 billion per day in during his 39 months in office until September 2021. That’s 240. percent of the PML-N daily average!

Public engagement and delivery:

Imran Khan had been very critical of the economic policies followed by the previous PPP and PML-N governments, in particular the increase in public debt. Reiterating his previous criticisms on this subject in February 2019, he again promised the general public that his government would reduce the total debt and liabilities by Rs 10,000 billion. Just a day before the SBP released the latest public debt figures in the last week of November 2021, he described the rise in debt as a national security concern.

Unfortunately, having created a poor image of Pakistan overall in reference to its public debt, the performance or delivery of the Imran Khan government is totally against its promises. His government, instead of reversing or at least stopping the increase, has already added more than Rs 20.6 trillion to Pakistan’s total debt and liabilities in 39 months of governance.

Sadly, after miserably failing so far to meet national revenue targets and control rising public spending coupled with a massive devaluation of the Pakistani rupee, Imran Khan’s government has plunged the country into a serious crisis of the debt. And it is a crisis over which his government has no control or the will to resolve it. There is certainly a lack of appropriate economic policies or roadmap to deal with it. This doomed performance on public debt is in line with this government’s overall failure to manage the country’s economy, foreign policy and security issues.

Conclusion:

The economy has been driven into the ground by the government for the past three years despite increasing public debt; the figures for inflation, poverty and unemployment have reached new heights and the suffering of the people is indeed painful. The incompetence, bad governance, poor performance, anti-public attitude and the failure of economic policies of the ITPs are now clearly visible to the nation and the whole world.

