Meadows: Trump considered shooting Kavanaugh over ‘I love beer’ comments and tone of apology





While he had private reservations about Kavanaugh, Trump was publicly fighting for his confirmation, mocking Blasey Ford’s testimony at a rally and brushing aside concerns from GOP lawmakers about his viability as a Supreme Court candidate. .

Meadows’ new book, The Chiefs Chief, contains many of this information about how the Trump presidency works, in large part while putting the 45th president in a vivid light. Meadows’ book, released Tuesday, defends Trump’s false allegations of a stolen election, offers intimate details about Trump’s health, draws on Trump’s criticisms, and echoes Trump’s paranoia over the leaks in the press as he speculates by name on who exactly was speaking to reporters.

Sometimes it reads like a hagiography. Meadows, for example, compares Trump’s speech on his return to the White House after his Covid-related hospitalization to Walter Reed to Abraham Lincoln’s speech in Gettysburg.

While the prose was not as refined as President Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg speech after the bloodiest battle of the Civil War, it had the same compressed and forceful quality that made the president’s words Lincoln so effective by the time they were spoken, Meadows writes.

But Meadows’ book also provides revelations that would have made Trump angry. The main ones concern Trump’s health as he battled Covid-19 in the fall of 2020. He reveals that Trump tested positive for Covid ahead of his first presidential debate with Joe Biden, potentially exposing dozens of individuals to the infection and that Trump’s blood oxygen levels have dropped to dangerously low levels, while the White House has painted a different picture of the president’s health.

Meadows acknowledges that while Trump tried to project an image of force, privately he was battling severe symptoms of the virus while at Walter Reed’s house.

It was clear that Walter Reed’s staff were prepared for a long stay of several weeks, perhaps longer, Meadows writes. I wasn’t happy to hear that, but I also knew it probably wasn’t going to happen. If the president had what he wanted, we’d be ready to go out in a day or two.

Ahead of the release of Meadows’ book, Trump attempted to cloud characterizations of a snippet that said he tested positive for the coronavirus before his debate with Biden and may have exposed dozens of people to the virus. A Trump spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

For all his praise of Trump, Meadows offers plenty of criticism of those who orbit Trump. He describes his predecessor, chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, as having lunch as the White House rushed to respond to the pandemic in early March as cases increased. Mulvaney was in Las Vegas on a golf trip, writes Meadows, and suggests that this made Trump apoplectic.

Let’s just say unhappy when he heard this news. I don’t know who was in the room with him when he found out, but I sure don’t envy them, Meadows writes.

Meadows also said Trump was furious when reports leaked to the press that he had retreated to a secure bunker under the White House as violent protests against the murder of George Floyd erupted in Washington. Meadows writes that Trump asked who broke the news and ordered him to find out who it might be.

I could already tell, from the way the story was reported, that the person responsible for the leak was probably not someone with direct knowledge of Secret Service protocols, Meadows wrote. By now, everyone has a theory about where the leak came from. If I had to bet I’d say it was probably Stephanie Grisham, Emma Doyle, or someone from the VPs team. Grisham was the First Lady’s Chief of Staff and Doyle was the White House’s Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy at the time.

Throughout his book, Meadows, like his boss, pays close attention to media coverage, takes note of positive and negative coverage, mentions reporters by name, and discusses Trump’s famous media regime.

Meadows repeatedly hits out at Fox News and its Washington editor-in-chief Bill Sammon, who he says has pushed back his pleas to cover Trump more favorably (Meadows describes this as heretical). Sammon, he writes, told him he was not responding to the president’s chief of staff, and your opinion of Foxs programming is not important to me.

Meadows, angered that Dana Perinos’ show aired a Biden rally instead of a Trump rally, responded by threatening to block White House officials from appearing on his show during the election.

Fox News did not return a request for comment.

Lately, Meadows says Trump has been under pressure from supporters over whether or not he will run again in 2024. Meadows recounts a grim conversation with Trump after the Biden administrations missed the withdrawal from Afghanistan this summer and says that Following recent phone calls with Trump, he walked away with a new assignment from the former president to start preparing for a second term.

In short, Meadows wrote, I was given the task of finding secretaries and under-secretaries who would not undermine the president. It’s a challenge that I can’t wait to take on.

