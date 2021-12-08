Prime Minister Imran presents letter of thanks to man who tried to rescue Sri Lankan national





Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday presented Malik Adnan – the man who put his life in danger to save the life of the Sri Lankan national from the crowd – with a letter of thanks.

A ceremony was held at the Prime Minister’s office in Islamabad in memory of the Sri Lankan citizen who was killed in Sialkot at which Prime Minister Imran Khan was also present.

The ceremony offered condolences to Priyantha Kumara’s family, the Sri Lankan government and the people.

Speaking to the media after the ceremony, Malik Adnan said his passion that day was to somehow save the Sri Lankan citizen, he didn’t want an incident to happen that would tarnish the image of the country.

I hope this incident will be a turning point for the nation and change the mindset of the whole of Pakistan, as the next generation will be better nourished if the mindset changes.

The Prime Minister also appreciated the courage of Malik Adnan who put his life in danger to save the life of the Sri Lankan national. He said that Malik Adnan will also be conferred with Tamgha-e-Shujaat.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced a leading civilian award for a man who risked his life trying to save Priyantha Diyawadana, a Sri Lankan factory manager, from being lynched by an angry mob because of allegations of blasphemy.

Malik Adnan, a colleague of the slain Sri Lankan citizen, will be awarded the Tamgha-i-Shujaat, or the Medal of Bravery for “putting his own life in danger by physically trying to protect the victim,” the victim said on Sunday. Prime Minister Imran Khan on Twitter. .

Videos circulating on social media showed Adnan physically protecting the Sri Lankan in an attempt to save him from the mob of vigilantes.

However, he had to give in as the crowd of hundreds of indicted protesters overpowered him.

Diyawadana was beaten to death and his body burned by a mob in Sialkot, a town in the northeast Pakistani province of Punjab, on Friday.

“On behalf of the nation, I would like to salute the moral courage and bravery of Malik Adnan who did his best to shelter and save Priyantha Diyawadana from the vigilante mob in Sialkot, including putting his own life in danger. trying to physically protect the victim. We will reward him Tamgha i Shujaat, “Khan wrote on Twitter.

