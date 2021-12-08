As Turkey’s currency falls, some fear government can’t change thingsExBulletin

AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

In Turkey, concerns are growing over the state of the economy and the country’s president’s response. The Turkish lira has plunged to record highs, having lost over 40% of its value so far this year, and prices are on the rise. NPR’s Peter Kenyon spoke to residents of Istanbul who say they don’t know if the government can turn the tide.

PETER KENYON, BYLINE: In the latest negative indicator, Turkey’s finance minister resigned, leading some to question whether he left because he was about to be fired. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had already sacked a series of financial and banking officials long before the Turkish lira recently hit an all-time low of nearly 14 per US dollar. It pushed up the prices. Istanbul store owners and managers say the price hikes are familiar now, but no less painful.

KENYON: As Butcher Sevket Yildirm slices a leg of lamb into pieces for a customer’s pot, he says that every time the rates are reduced, customers stop showing up.

SEVKET YILDIRM: (Via interpreter) Yeah, business is bad. If there were 20 people coming in, now it might be 10. That’s the cost. Minced meat cost 75 lire. Now it’s 90. I expect it to exceed 100 by the start of next year.

KENYON: Most economists will tell you that if you want to fight inflation, raising interest rates is usually a good place to start. Erdogan, however, thinks this is a myth created by a group he calls the interest rate lobby. On the contrary, he thinks that lowering interest rates is the way to lower prices. In a speech to members of his ruling party, Erdogan said he knew he was taking a big risk, but believed it would pay off.

PRESIDENT RECEP TAYYIP ERDOGAN: (Via interpreter) Politically, this may be the riskiest plan, but it is also the right plan for the good of our nation. Instead of raising interest rates and making pests happy, we are lowering rates and making investment and production easier.

KENYON: Turkey’s economy is growing overall and in relatively good shape. The news is much worse, for example, in Lebanon these days. But Irem, a chef who runs a bakery and cafe in Istanbul, says the price hike is bad enough. But what really irritates him is the volatility, which makes it difficult to plan ahead.

IREM: First of all, you need stable prices to stimulate business, and that’s practically impossible in Turkey. For a long term plan, this makes our job quite difficult.

KENYON: Hacer Foggo, who works with the Deep Poverty Network, which provides assistance to poor families, says she’s very busy these days. Reached via WhatsApp, she says many of her customers are unable to pay for the bulk.

HACER FOGGO: They don’t have food, or they don’t pay the bills. You know, they’re not electric. They don’t drink clean water. They can’t buy. They give babies sugar and water, for example, or soup.

KENYON: The currency crisis has sparked speculation about what this might mean for President Erdogan’s political future. Political scientist Gulfem Saydan Sanber wonders if Erdogan might come to regret convincing voters in 2017 to abandon Turkey’s parliamentary form of government in favor of a president with extensive executive powers.

GULFEM SAYDAN SANBER: He promised voters that everything would be set once we changed the system. So they believed in him, and they vote yes, we are changing the system. Everything has gotten worse and worse since then.

KENYON: Erdogan is due to call a new election by 2023, and analysts say that unless the economy rebounds sooner, he will likely postpone them for as long as he can. Peter Kenyon, NPR News, Istanbul.

