Xi Jinping calls for strengthening legislation on national security and scientific and technological innovation __ (cctv.com)





Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday called for efforts to strengthen legislation in key areas such as national security, scientific and technological innovation, biosafety, ecological civilization and risk prevention. He also called for strengthening legislation in areas affecting people’s livelihoods and improving legal systems that are essential to meet their ever-increasing needs for a better life. Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made the remarks during an address at a group study session of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee. He underlined the resolute adherence to the path of a socialist rule of law with Chinese characteristics and the promotion of the development of such a system. He reviewed the “historic achievements” made in promoting the rule of law since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012. The CPC Central Committee established its Commission for Global Law-Based Governance and took action. a series of important decisions on promoting rule-based governance in all areas, he noted. As China embarks on a new journey to fully build a modern socialist country, more efforts are needed to advance the development of the socialist rule of law system with Chinese characteristics, he said. Xi called for a people-centered approach in developing such a system, stressing that the rule of law should reflect people’s interests and wishes, protect their rights and interests, and improve their well-being. Efforts should be made to improve the mechanism to ensure that all are equal before the law, he said. China should also deepen rule of law reforms so that people can feel fairness and justice in every legal system, law enforcement decision and court case, he added. . At the same time, he called for strengthening foreign affairs legislation and improving the system of extraterritorial application of Chinese laws. He stressed the importance of expanding police and judicial cooperation in developing bilateral and multilateral relations, calling for resolute efforts to safeguard China’s sovereignty, security and development interests.

