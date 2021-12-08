Video embarrasses Boris Johnson over alleged illegal party during Covid-19 pandemic, Europe News & Top Stories

LONDON (BLOOMBERG) – Pressure increased on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson after a video was released showing key collaborators joking about a party in Downing Street last Christmas at a time when such gatherings were banned.

The video, obtained by ITV News and which ITV claims was recorded four days after the alleged event, shows Mr Johnson’s press secretary at the time, Allegra Stratton, rehearsing for a point of view. press and claiming there was “absolutely no social distancing” when asked about a party.

Backlash has grown over whether Mr Johnson’s officials threw a Downing Street party last year in violation of the government’s own coronavirus rules, and the episode has cast further doubt on the integrity of Mr Johnson’s administration after a difficult period.

The saga echoes the Barnard Castle controversy in 2020, when Mr Johnson’s main assistant Dominic Cummings broke lockdown rules and sparked weeks of negative media coverage and cries of hypocrisy, fueling perception that it was a rule for the government and another for the governed.

“There was no Christmas party,” Downing Street said in a statement Tuesday (December 7th). “The rules of Covid-19 were followed at all times. “

This latest fury over the Christmas party, shortly after Mr Johnson’s botched handling of an ethics probe into a Tory MP and chaotic speech at a business conference, threatens to further undermine his position in polls.

Mr Johnson’s popularity has steadily declined in 2021, reaching its lowest point during his tenure as prime minister in November, according to a survey by market research firm Savanta ComRes.

The incident could also undermine Britain’s response to the pandemic.

Although Mr Johnson’s administration has resisted the introduction of stricter social restrictions to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant, it may wish to do so in the coming weeks.

Public compliance with the rules could deteriorate amid another outcry over government failure to follow the rules.

Mr Johnson declined to deny that a party had taken place, although he said the rules in force at the time were being followed.

“I made sure the guidelines were followed at all times,” Mr Johnson told broadcasters earlier Tuesday, when asked about the alleged part.

The pandemic rules in effect at the time read: “Although there are exemptions for work purposes, you should not have a lunch or Christmas party at work, as it is a primarily activity. social. “

The Daily Mirror newspaper reported last month that Mr Johnson’s team threw a party on December 18 with around 40 to 50 people “cheek to cheek”, citing people familiar with the matter that they did. not identified.

It was not clear from the footage whether attendees were discussing an actual or fictitious party for the purpose of rehearsal.

In the video obtained by ITV, Downing Street aide Ed Oldfield is heard asking, “I just saw reports on Twitter that there was a Christmas party in Downing Street on Friday night. Do you recognize these reports? ? “

Mrs. Stratton, the press secretary at the time, obviously struggles to answer, before saying: “What’s the answer?”

We hear an assistant say, “It wasn’t a party, it was cheese and wine.

Mrs. Stratton says, “Are cheese and wine right for you?” “

Through laughter, she finally said, “This fictional party was a business meeting and it was not socially distanced.”

Downing Street, Ms Stratton and Mr Oldfield did not immediately respond to Bloomberg News requests for comment.

Mr Keir Starmer, leader of the main opposition Labor Party, said the government’s actions were shameful at a time when rules separated people from their families.

“The Prime Minister must now be frank and apologize,” he said. “It cannot be one rule for the Conservatives and another for everyone.”

Mr Johnson is also already facing criticism from his own backbenchers over the case. Tory MP Roger Gale said the incident “has all the hallmarks of another ‘Barnard Castle’ time.”

Mr Gale wrote on Twitter: “No 10 clearly has some serious questions to answer. Fast.”

Separately, the Daily Mirror reported on Tuesday evening that former Education Secretary Gavin Williamson also hosted an illegal Christmas party last year in his ministry, another blow to Mr Johnson’s administration.

The new footage of the Downing Street Christmas party coincided with a separate row over whether Mr Johnson and his team were telling the truth about a controversy during the evacuation in Afghanistan.

Evidence from a Foreign Office whistleblower released Tuesday said Mr Johnson personally intervened to save staff and animals from a rescue charity, a move at the expense of helping Afghans who had aided the British forces.

Mr Johnson’s office strongly denied the claim, but LBC News later obtained a letter from his parliamentary assistant to the head of the charity, which showed the assistant giving permission for the evacuation, suggesting strongly involving Mr Johnson.