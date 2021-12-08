Kill in the name of God: The Tribune India





Vivek Katju

Former Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs

PRIYANTHA KUMARA DIYAWADANA, a Sri Lankan engineer working as the general manager of industrial engineering at Rajco Industries in Sialkot, Pakistan, for the past eight years, was brutally killed by a group of workers and others on December 3. It is not known what triggered the attack, but it appears that some Muslim workers may have projected that one of his actions was blasphemous. Media reports suggest Priyantha was a disciplinarian and this made him unpopular with some of the staff.

In all this hides a lesson on the dangers for societies where the state allows religious feelings to be sharpened and the avenues of moderation abandoned.

Reports of blasphemous conduct stirred popular passions in Pakistan and in no time angry crowds clamoring for blood were mobilizing. Obviously, this is what happened in this case as well. As Priyantha made his way to the roof of the factory to escape, enraged workers pursued him and took him out of the premises onto the road. He was beaten, tortured, killed and his body burned. Some of the workers who took the lead in Priyantha’s murder took selfies. An FIR filed against the 900 workers at the plant by the local police station SHO, according to media reports, indicates that the incident took place in his presence but was unable to intervene due to lack of staff. Police arrested more than 100 people.

Pakistani civilian and military leaders were deeply embarrassed by this murder. Rumors of blasphemy have in the past prompted groups to revolt and kill, and this is not the first time that a foreign national has been killed for blasphemy; but never has a senior technocrat working in a factory been targeted and put to death in such sudden and evil ways. Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that the murder had shamed Pakistan and that he would personally oversee the investigation. He also spoke with the President of Sri Lanka, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, assuring him that justice will be served. In a brief statement, Inter Services Press Relations noted that the murder was “condemnable and shameful.” Significantly, he added “COAS [i.e. army chief Qamar Bajwa] grants unreserved support to the civil administration to arrest the perpetrators of this heinous crime and bring them to justice ”. This in itself is indicative of the true nature of Pakistani politics.

The Pakistani and Sri Lankan governments are trying to contain the fallout from the Priyantha murder on bilateral relations. The Sri Lankan parliament condemned the murder and demanded the safety of the country’s workers in Pakistan. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said bilateral relations with Sri Lanka would not be affected as “it was the work of a group of people and the nation or country cannot be blamed for it.” As propaganda, such a comment goes in the expected direction, but it also reveals the Pakistani political class and the gentle attitude of its military towards the forces of extremism in society. Social attitudes are now such that popular passions are easily aroused to lead to such killings.

Muslims around the world have the highest reverence for the Prophet and the Quran and do not tolerate blasphemy, but in Pakistan its current blasphemy laws are often used to settle personal scores or for political dividends. The Tehreek-e-Labbaik-e-Pakistan (TLP), which represents Barelvi’s opinion, is at the forefront in the aggressive exploitation of popular sentiment against blasphemy. The media report that pro-TLP slogans were used during the murder. The Pakistani state has always been lenient with groups like the TLP. The state succumbed to TLP demands and negotiated peace with it in October to prevent its cadres from marching to Islamabad. Details of the government-TLP deal were not disclosed, but the former revoked the group’s ban, allowing its open participation in public life, including politics. In return, the group renounced its march and demanded the expulsion of the French ambassador in retaliation from France allowing the cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad as part of its commitment to freedom of expression. What was overlooked by the Pakistani state in the negotiation process is the killing of some members of the police force by TLP cadres. Pakistani officials have justified this out of the national interest. Clearly, the dominant view in Pakistan is that the state should adopt a lax attitude towards vigilante violence in cases of blasphemy, real or perceived.

With the exception of a brief period in the 1950s, the Pakistani state has always ceded for ideological or political reasons to the injection of ever greater extremist thought into society. This process was greatly enhanced by President Zia-ul-Haq in the 1980s, when he deliberately turned the state and society towards Islamism. Former military rulers emphasized Pakistani nationalism while emphasizing the two-nation theory as the ideological foundation of the Pakistani state. Zia also made the death penalty mandatory for blasphemy. Pakistani politicians and military can no longer even contemplate changing this law. Socially, too, the law is considered appropriate for blasphemy. Emphasis is placed, where appropriate, on its correct application.

Ten years ago, Mumtaz Qadri, the killer of Punjab governor Salman Taseer, was hailed by much of the population as a hero. He was executed for murder in 2016. He is now considered a martyr for the cause of Islam. His tomb, near Islamabad, has become a sanctuary and worshipers go there as they go to Sufi shrines. No Pakistani political leader has the courage to take a stand against Qadri or in converting his tomb into a sanctuary. Indeed, attempts may be made by some Pakistani Islamic groups to treat the Priyantha killers as heroes for acting against blasphemy and upholding the honor of Islam. In all this hides a lesson of the dangers for the societies in which the state apparatus allows to deliberately sharpen religious feelings and to abandon the ways of moderation.

