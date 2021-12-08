Narendra Modi’s jibe at the Samajwadi Party as he inaugurates 3 megaprojects in Gorakhpur

Prime Minister was in Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s hometown of Gorakhpur for the opening of a fertilizer factory, Indian Institute of Medical Sciences and Indian Research Council high-tech laboratory medical-Regional Medical Research Center (ICMR-RMRC)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Gorakhpur, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, where he inaugurated three megaprojects today, including an AIIMS, a major fertilizer factory and the ICMR-Regional Center of medical research (RMRC). The three expensive projects are worth over Rs 9600 crore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit takes on even greater significance in the run-up to the state’s parliamentary elections, which are scheduled for next year.

#LOOK | Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to the crowd at the event in Gorakhpur where he today inaugurated several development projects. CM Yogi Adityanath was also present with him on the occasion. pic.twitter.com/RETQtrbaGl ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 7, 2021

On the fertilizer plant

The newly constructed fertilizer plant will be operated by Hindustan Urvarak Rasayan Limited (HURL). According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the foundation stone for the Gorakhpur Fertilizer Factory was laid by the Prime Minister on July 22, 2016.

Closed for over 30 years, it was relaunched and built at a cost of around Rs 8,600 crore. The fertilizer plant was reactivated with the aim of achieving self-sufficiency in the production of urea.

Gorakhpur Fertilizer Plant will help achieve #Aatmanirbhart in the production of urea by reducing its import: PM arenarendramodi #___ pic.twitter.com/OpFhNXa21k GDP India (@PIB_India) December 7, 2021

Speaking on the project, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that before 2014 the country was notorious for importing urea and the shortage of fertilizers was in the headlines, but the situation has now improved. .

Modi said his government has ended the misuse of urea and issued soil health cards to farmers so they know what type of fertilizer is needed.

The prime minister said his government has also taken steps to increase urea production by relaunching closed fertilizer factories.

The Prime Minister addressing huge crowds said: When there is a government of double engines, then double speed work is also done. When the job is done with good intentions, even disasters cannot become an obstacle. “

He added, “When laying the foundation stone for the fertilizer factory, I said that because of this factory, Gorakhpur would become the hub of development for the whole region. Today, I see it happening.

The prime minister was also quick to point out that the plant would not only provide enough urea to the state’s many farmers, but also provide new employment and self-employment opportunities in Purvanchal.

Modi also said that the amount of sugar cane dues paid by Yogi Adityanath’s government in four and a half years is more than the total amount paid by previous state governments in 10 years.

On the new AIIMS

He also congratulated his government on the creation of a new AIIMS in Gorakhpur. He said: “After independence until the turn of this century, there was only one AIIMS in the country. Former Prime Minister Atal ji had approved six AIIMS during his tenure. Work is underway across the country to create 16 new AIIMS for the past seven years. “

Welcoming the efforts of the UP government, Modi said, “When there is a government that cares about the oppressed and the needy sections, then it works hard and even delivers results. The program in Gorakhpur today is proof that nothing is impossible. for the new India when it is determined. “

1 6 7 16 – #___ BJP (@ BJP4India) December 7, 2021

The new AIIMS was built with an estimated crore of Rs 1,011. The foundation stone for the complex was laid by the Prime Minister on July 22, 2016. AIIMS facilities, Gorakhpur include a 750-bed hospital, faculty of medicine, a nursing school, an AYUSH building, accommodation for all staff, accommodation in a youth hostel. for UG and PG students etc.

It was established under Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojna, through which institutes are set up in accordance with the Prime Minister’s vision to correct regional imbalances in the availability of quality health care at the tertiary level.

Likewise, the regional medical research center set up at a cost of Rs 36 crore will facilitate testing and research for vector-borne diseases. The high-tech lab will reduce the region’s reliance on large cities for testing related to vector-borne diseases.

Gybes to SP

Addressing the crowd, Modi aimed at the Samajwadi party, without naming them. In his speech, the prime minister said the “red caps” wanted to form a government in Uttar Pradesh to show leniency towards terrorists and get them out of jails.

Today, the whole UP knows that the “red caps” only cared about the “red beacons”. They had nothing to do with your pain and your problems. The “red caps” want power – for scams and to fill their coffers, for illegal encroachments, to give freedom to the Mafia: PM Narendra Modi in Gorakhpur pic.twitter.com/cDypTS9AVL ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 7, 2021

Without naming the SP, Prime Minister Modi said the “red caps” are a red alert for UP.

“Today, the whole UP knows that the ‘red caps’ only cared about the ‘red beacons.’ They had nothing to do with your pain and your problems. The ‘red caps’ want power – for scams and to fill their coffers, for illegal encroachments, for offering freedom to the Mafia, “Prime Minister Modi said.

“The ‘red caps’ want to form a government to show leniency to terrorists, to get them out of jails. So never forget that ‘red caps’ are a red alert for UP – they are danger bells “, he added.

