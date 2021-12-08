Trump SPAC is a masterclass on political workarounds





Former US President Donald Trump attends his first post-presidential campaign rally at Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, United States on June 26, 2021. REUTERS / Shannon Stapleton / File Photo

NEW YORK, December 7 (Reuters Breakingviews) – Donald Trump has already blurred the line between entertainment and politics. A merger between a blank check company and its new media company adds finance to the mix. If the plan comes to fruition, his supporters could have a new way to support the former president’s platform and advance the prospects of the political candidates he favors without the usual restrictions on campaign finance and with the prospect of making a profit.

Trump Media & Technology said on Saturday it had raised $ 1 billion from an anonymous investor group, in addition to the $ 250 million it will get from the merger with Digital World Acquisition (DWAC.O), a company of ‘specialized acquisition Read more. The Trumps Company plans to use this loot to fund a social media company called Truth Social, which is touted as a network that does not discriminate on the basis of political ideology.

Strictly speaking, Trump Media is not a campaign vehicle. Indeed, as a for-profit corporation incorporated in Delaware, it will be obligated to serve shareholders. But there is no doubt that the worldview of Truth Socials will be close to that of Trump. The former reality TV host on Monday named former congressman Devin Nunes, a staunch supporter who voted against certifying Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election, as Trump’s chief executive Media.

Trump has a lot of experience raising money from wealthy supporters, so his ability to order large sums is nothing new. But channeling investments to a listed company that can facilitate and engage in political debate, and in which Trump acts as the president and chief executive of the company, could be a leap forward in campaign finance strategies for his supporters.

Consider the traditional ways a wealthy person in America can help an aspiring politician get to office. These are many and varied, but most have drawbacks. A supporting plutocrat can donate to a so-called super PAC, or political action committee, with no limit. But they must disclose the identity of their donors. Alternatively, supporters can invest the money in a nonprofit vehicle called a 501c, which can be anonymous, but has a limited scope of political activity. Donors frequently circumvent these rules, but not without effort. About $ 1 billion of that black money was spent in the 2020 election, according to OpenSecrets.org. This is less than Trump Media will have after its merger with Digital World.

Trump has not disclosed the identities of his new investors, and under the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission, they will remain under the radar as long as they own less than 5% of the company, which equates to more than $ 100 million based on the valuation at which the deal with Digital World was struck. Foreigners have no way of knowing whether the small shareholders of a listed company are American or foreign, government or private. Trump cannot use the money for his political campaigns, but Truth Social could create a lasting platform that would increase the visibility and electoral fortune of present and future candidates.

The Federal Election Commission, which oversees campaign finance, is unlikely to oppose it. One of the reasons is that it granted exceptions to media companies. The watchdog recently ruled that social network Snapchat did not unfairly encourage President Joe Biden by blocking Trump from his newsfeed page, since owner Snap (SNAP.N) was acting in his own business interests. The Trump platform could use this defense to argue that its decisions about who can say what and to whom are just attempts to profitably serve its customers. The FEC exemption would disappear if Trump actively ran for office while controlling or owning the company, but he has so far not officially declared himself a candidate in any election.

The biggest draw to a donor-turned-investor might be that Trump’s new venture could offer a financial reward in the form of dividends and stock price gains. As it offers stocks to investors below the market price, some could pocket a quick profit by selling as soon as they can. Traditional campaign vehicles don’t offer at least a return on investment, not monetary.

Running a publicly traded company comes with other onerous obligations, such as complying with US securities laws. Leading Wall Street financial regulators are already investigating the deal between Trump Media and Digital World, the blank check company revealed on Monday. However, meeting filing requirements and dealing with watchdogs is primarily a concern for the company rather than its shareholders.

The bottom line is that, for an investor who shares Trump’s worldview and wants to help spread the word, there is not functionally much of a difference between Trump Media and a campaign vehicle. And his business brings a host of added benefits of anonymity to potential profit, plus, presumably, the gratitude of the former president. It remains to be seen whether Trump has the sense of building a successful social network, but he remains a master at using financial ambiguity to his best advantage.

NEWS CONTEXT

– Wall Street regulators are investigating former US President Donald Trump’s plans to merge his new social media company with a listed special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC.

– Digital World Acquisition, the blank check acquisition company that agreed to acquire Trump Media & Technology Group, revealed in a December 6 regulatory filing that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority were studying the agreement.

– Digital World and TMTG said on December 4 that they had struck deals with a diverse group of institutional investors to provide $ 1 billion in capital through a so-called private investment in public stocks, or SMOKING PIPE.

– TMTG announced on December 6 that Devin Nunes will be stepping down as U.S. Representative to join his role as Managing Director in January. Nunes, a Trump ally, is the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee.

– Shares of Digital World were trading at $ 48.03, up 9.6%, as of 11:30 a.m. EST (4:30 p.m. GMT) on December 7.

