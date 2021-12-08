Trump’s blood oxygen level was said to have been dangerously low when he had COVID-19





President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Xtreme Manufacturing in Henderson, Nevada (AP Photo / Andrew Harnik)

(The Hill) – Former President Donald Trump’s blood oxygen level has fallen to dangerous levels after he tested positive for COVID-19 last year, according to a new book by the former chief of staff. cabinet Mark Meadows.

In his upcoming book, The Chiefs Chief, Meadows offers a detailed account of Trump’s fight with COVID-19, according to the New York Times.

Meadows writes that Trump recorded a blood oxygen level of around 86%, around 10 points below normal, just hours after announcing on Twitter that he tested positive for the virus on October 2 latest.

That morning, Dr Conley pulled me aside and gave me some bad news, Meadows said of Sean Conley, who led the White House medical team, according to the Times. Although the president’s condition improved slightly overnight, his oxygen levels had now fallen to around 86% and may have a tendency to drop, a dangerously low level for someone his age.

It later became apparent that Trump would need outside care, and the medical team called on Meadows to intervene, the newspaper reported.

We don’t have the resources to do it here, Conley told the former chief of staff, according to the book.

I was worried that the thought of him going to the hospital, in his mind, might sound like an act of surrender, Meadows wrote. I was right.

At first, Meadows recalled that Trump was reluctant to leave the White House and told his former chief of staff he would be fine, the Times added.

Better that you get out of here today by your own strength, by your own power, than for me to have to take you on a stretcher in two days, Meadows said.

Since the revelations from his book regarding Trump’s illness circulated last week, Meadows has apparently tried to align with Trump, even retweeting the former president’s statement that read “the story of me having COVID before or during the first debate is Fake News. “

Also last week, Meadows refuted information in his own book about Trump’s positive COVID-19 test ahead of a debate with then-Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in 2020.

“Well, the president is right, this is fake news. If you are actually reading the book, the context of this story describes a false positive, ”the former chief of staff said in an interview on Newsmax.

