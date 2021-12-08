Egypt-Turkey relations: a new direction? – Egypt – Al-Ahram Weekly

Last week Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that following positive talks with the United Arab Emirates, Ankara is seeking to strengthen ties with Egypt and Israel.

Ankara sees its new opening with the United Arab Emirates as the herald of better relations with Egypt given the nature of Cairo’s ties with Abu Dhabi, international relations professor Tarek Fahmi told Al-Ahram Weekly. He added that Egypt’s good relations with Israel will allow Turkey to build a partnership with Cairo and Tel Aviv.

Cairo refrained from commenting on Erdogan’s statement in which he said Turkish ambassadors could return to Egypt and Israel.

Any improvement in Turkey’s relations with Egypt and Israel is likely to have regional repercussions, not only on Ankara’s position vis-à-vis the Libyan dossier but across the eastern Mediterranean, Fahmi adds.

Erdogan made his statement days after the visit of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, in which the two countries signed a series of strategic agreements that Erdogan described as the start of ‘a “new era” in relationships. Erdogan is expected to visit the United Arab Emirates in February.

Salim Çevik, researcher at the German Center for Applied Studies on Turkey (CATS), says it is important to distinguish between “the complete normalization of relations” and “the resolution of all bilateral problems”.

“Turkey and Egypt do not need to solve all the problems between them to restore diplomatic relations. Some improvement in current issues and mutual recognition that diplomacy and dialogue are a cheaper and more effective way to conduct relationships than confrontation is all that is needed for normalization.

Although two exploratory meetings have taken place this year between Cairo and Ankara, the progress of bilateral relations remains dependent on the resolution of the tensions at the origin of the rupture, for which Libya remains a major obstacle. Although unity and stability in Libya are in the interests of both countries, Cairo refuses to accept a long-term Turkish military presence at its western neighbor, while a complete withdrawal of Turkish units seems a little option. probable for Ankara. Meanwhile, the two countries are awaiting the results of the elections in Libya, due later this month.

Çevik at least detects the possibility of a middle ground. Turkey, he explained, supports Abdul-Hamid Debeibeh, the current Prime Minister of the government of national unity, and Fathi Bashagha, two figures whom Egypt does not necessarily oppose. And Turkey has already alluded to the withdrawal of Syrian mercenaries as long as other mercenary fighters are withdrawn.

“While Turkey and Egypt will not agree anytime soon on Libya, they are heading towards a ground which could allow the opening of diplomatic channels. “

Another difficult issue for Ankara is the Eastern Mediterranean and the energy alliance – the Eastern Mediterranean Gas Forum – formed by Egypt, Greece, Cyprus and Israel.

Greece, Cyprus and Egypt are expected to expand their tripartite cooperation and any expectation that Cairo will fundamentally change its alliances in favor of Ankara is unrealistic. However, Ankara would probably be content with observer status at the East Med Gas Forum, which could then open up the possibility of finding other areas of agreement.

Ankara, says Fahmi, is desperately seeking a starting point in the eastern Mediterranean gas negotiations.

There is also the issue of Ankara’s support for the Muslim Brotherhood, although Çevik does not see this as a real problem.

“Erdogan is more pragmatic than ideological and his support for the Muslim Brotherhood was part of a narrative created for domestic political consumption,” Çevik said, noting that Turkey had already scaled back the group’s activities.

Fahmi is less certain. Even if Ankara is gradually responding to Egyptian requests to extradite members of the Muslim Brotherhood from the country, what would Ankara do with members who have Turkish nationality or who work there, he wonders. And while Turkey has already partially responded to Egypt’s demands by watering down television programs that attack Egypt, it has failed to act to shut down the channels that broadcast them.

While Turkey’s growing involvement in Ethiopia may also hamper the normalization of relations, this will not, according to Çevik, derail the process. The armed drones that Ankara has agreed to sell to Addis Ababa can be used by the Ethiopian government in its conflict in the Tigray region, but they do not change the game with regard to the military balance between Egypt and the United States. ‘Ethiopia.

During two rounds of exploratory talks aimed at resolving differences between Egypt and Turkey held earlier this year, Cairo called on Ankara to stop interfering in the internal affairs of Arab states, especially Libya. and Syria, to stop its media campaigns against Egypt and to stop granting Turkish citizenship to Egyptians living in Turkey.

Relations between Cairo and Ankara deteriorated after the fall of Mohamed Morsi in 2013. A few months after the collapse of Morsi’s Muslim Brotherhood regime, Egypt expelled the Turkish ambassador in response to repeated criticism from Ankara against Egypt. Turkey responded by declaring the Egyptian ambassador persona non grata.

Turkish political analyst Nebahat Tanrverdi believes that the real question regarding the ongoing process between Turkey and Egypt is whether or not it can survive the differences in approach between the two countries.

“As Egypt aims to resolve a number of disputes, such as Turkey’s military engagement in Libya and Syria, the conflict in the Eastern Mediterranean, the presence of the Muslim Brotherhood and media activity in Turkey, Turkey would like to compartmentalize the differences, resolving some but putting others on the back burner, ”she told the Weekly. The re-establishment of links at ambassadorial level should therefore not be seen as a final objective but rather as a step in a process aimed at widening the room for maneuver of both parties in matters of foreign policy.

* A print version of this article appears in the December 9, 2021 edition of Al-Ahram Weekly.

Short link:

