Bihar COVID 19 data fraud: PM Modi, Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar names on list of people vaccinated

A strange incident in Arwal district, Bihar, has come to light. Important names such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Interior Minister Amit Shah, actress Priyanka Chopra, actor Akshay Kumar have been on a list of people vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district.

According to an NDTV report, the local administration ordered an investigation and took action against the two data operators after the incident came into the limelight. The main daily quoted District Magistrate J Priyadarshini as saying that an investigation would be carried out to determine in which direction the data fraud took place. “This is a very serious matter. We are trying to step up testing and vaccination, then such irregularities occur. Not only in Karpi, we will examine all health centers. An FIR will be filed, we will take action and set a standard, ”said the DM.

She added: “Two operators have been removed, but I believe others need to be surveyed as well.”

“I spoke to the district magistrate and the chief medical officer and asked them to also consult the data of other hospitals to make sure there are no errors. If there is, those responsible will be punished according to the law. We take this very seriously, if more cases of this type are discovered, action will be taken, “Bihar Minister of Health Mangal Pandey has reportedly said.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said 85% of India’s eligible adult population received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. “Another day, another milestone. 85% of the eligible population received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji’s mantra of ‘Sabka Prayas’, India is moving ahead strongly in the fight against Covid-19, “Mandaviya had said in a tweet.

