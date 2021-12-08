How much “achche” has been PM Modi’s 7 year rule for India? Mohandas Pai dissects

Image source: INDIA TV Mohandas Pai said Modi’s government was doing a good job, but there was still a long way to go.

Strong points What Prime Minister Modi has done over the past seven years has not been done by any of the previous prime ministers, says Mohandas Pai

Pai calls farmers’ protest “political unrest”

Modi Govt must secure big middle class tax break in upcoming budget, Mohasdas Pai told India TV

Exclusive interview with Mohandas Pai: “Achche din anewale hain” was the slogan that Narendra Modi, then the candidate for prime minister of the BJP-led NDA, gave in 2014. The promise of the big poll catapulted Modi from Gujarat to Delhi. It has been seven years since Narendra Modi took over as head of the Prime Minister’s office and launched several measures to resuscitate the country’s sluggish economy. Whether it is demonetization, TPS or the privatization of public sector units, Prime Minister Modi’s economic policies have faced strong opposition from the opposition as well as close scrutiny by the government. on the part of subject matter experts.

In an exclusive interview with India TV, Mohandas Pai, former CFO and member of the board of directors of Infosys, shared his perspective on the economic and other policies of the Modi government. Here is an exerpt :

The ‘Achche din’ have arrived or are we still waiting for it? How do you rate?

We must first understand “achche din” for whom? We have a large population of poor people, those who don’t even have a home to live on. What PM Modi has done for the past seven years has not been done by any of the previous PMs. The Modi government has so far built 2.50 crore of houses for the poor. More than 25 crore people will get their own house if the government continues at this rate and builds around 5 crore of houses. Likewise, the supply of drinking water, electricity, toilets, LPG for cooking food, bank account, education, DBT, rationing programs, health insurance, mobile connection and others are provided to the people. These basic necessities of life are now provided by the government. No government has been able to do these things in the past few years.

One of the biggest challenges India has faced is that there is no domestic market in the country. The government implemented the GST which ensured that there was only one tax instead of 17. Road infrastructure has improved dramatically across the country. The speed of business has increased.

Demonetization has helped clean the economy of black money. He broke people’s backs with black money. We all know how much corruption was present during UPA 1 and 2 regimes. There is no more corruption in Delhi now. Every month, thousands of new jobs are created.

A large part of the experts believe that the Indian economy has not yet recovered from the shock of demonetization. Do you agree?

No, I don’t. The IMF’s Gita Gopinath said the economy suffered from demonetization for only two quarters. I speak on the basis of the available data. Yes, I agree that the informal sector suffered but the situation improved after a year. Much has been done, but there is still a long way to go. It is absolutely wrong to project that nothing is going well in the country.

The prices of gasoline, diesel, prices of other commodities are at an all time high. Doesn’t this affect the economy and the purchasing power of Indians?

Yes, it’s true … but we must also understand where the tax money went? It has been used for the benefit of the poor and for the construction of infrastructure. I think in the next 2-3 months the prices will stabilize.

Much of the farmer lobby says the government must have bowed to us because it was not talking about our benefit. There is a perception that the government is on the back now …

The protesting farmers have no support from Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Odisha, West Bengal, Nadhya Pradesh, Gujarat … they have the support from West l ‘UP and Punjab. Where did they get the money to support such a huge protest? They were trying to put together a political narrative and nothing else. This (farmers protest) is political turmoil.

The middle class is very disappointed. They believe the government is using them like a cash cow because they are burdened with huge taxes with little in return.

It’s true. The Narendra Modi government has done little for the well-being of the middle class. “Fiscal terrorism” has increased. Tax litigation doubled from 2014 to 2020. It is important that the middle class receives some tax relief.

In addition, judicial reform is the need of the moment. In the past 60 years, the justice system has not seen any change and the government has nothing to do about it.

What should the whole government do as a priority before facing the people again in the 2024 elections?

First, the government must carry out all projects that have been based on a mission mode. Second, give a big relief to the middle class in the new budget. Make the middle class feel wanted. Make them feel that they are part of the country and that they don’t feel ignored, reduce their anger. Third, reform the justice system. Justice shouldn’t depend on the lawyer you know and how much you pay him. Remove fear of the police from people’s minds. Amit Shah should do his job, I haven’t seen any police reform.

