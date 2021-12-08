Trump threatened to wipe out Afghan village in Taliban call: book





Trump threatened to wipe out an Afghan village during a call with a Taliban negotiator, according to Mark Meadows’ new book. Intentionally killing civilians is a war crime. The Taliban negotiator Trump spoke to is now the Afghan Deputy Prime Minister. Loading Something is loading.

In a phone call with a Taliban negotiator in early 2020, then-President Donald Trump threatened to wipe out the negotiator’s hometown if the militant Islamist group threatened Americans or American interests, according to one. new book from former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

The Trump administration at the time was engaged in talks with the Taliban that resulted in a pact, the Doha accord, signed in February 2020, which would see US troops leave Afghanistan.

“Before we start this withdrawal,” President Trump said, “I want to clarify something. Let me tell you right away that if anything bad happens to Americans or American interests, or if you ever come to our land, we will strike you with a force that no country has ever been touched with before. force so powerful you won’t even believe it, “Meadows wrote.

Meadows recalled Trump, saying, “What about your village, mullah? We know where it is. We know it is the village of Weetmak. If you dare to get your hands on a single American, that will be the first thing I destroy. I will not hesitate. “

If a world leader ordered a strike knowing it would kill civilians, or intentionally targeting civilians, it could constitute a war crime.

Throughout the war in Afghanistan, US airstrikes frequently killed civilians. This was especially true under Trump, who relaxed the rules of engagement for strikes in 2017 and saw civilian casualties soar during his tenure.

Trump has publicly threatened to commit war crimes in the past. In January 2020, he said the US military would target Iranian cultural sites if the country retaliated against the US for assassinating one of its most prominent generals, Major General Qassim Suleimani.

Taliban MP Abdul Ghani Baradar (center) attending the Afghan peace conference in Moscow, Russia, in March. Alexander Zemlianichenko / Pool via REUTERS / File Photo

During the phone call quoted by Meadows, the president was speaking with Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, a Taliban co-founder who was released from a prison in Pakistan at the behest of the Trump administration in 2018. After the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan in August, Baradar became deputy prime minister in the interim government.

The last American troops left Afghanistan in late August after a chaotic evacuation process.

President Joe Biden’s administration has faced bipartisan criticism over its handling of the pullout, which coincided with the Taliban takeover as well as an ISIS-K attack that killed 13 US servicemen and 170 Afghans near Kabul airport on August 26. In the days following the attack, the Biden administration mistook an aid worker for an ISIS-K activist and ordered a drone strike that killed 10 Afghan civilians, including seven children.

There are differing views on the responsibility for how the withdrawal was made.

The withdrawal from Afghanistan was sparked by the deal reached between Trump and the Taliban. The Doha deal has been the subject of much criticism. HR McMaster, Trump’s second national security adviser, in a podcast interview in August, called the deal a “surrender agreement with the Taliban.”

“This collapse dates back to the 2020 surrender agreement. The Taliban did not defeat us. We defeated ourselves,” McMaster said.

Biden largely stuck to the terms of the Trump-era deal, although he pushed back the withdrawal deadline by several months. Biden has been particularly criticized for the fact that the Americans and Afghan allies were left behind when the last American troops left. Since then, there have been continuous efforts to get people out.

Meadows’ book takes a deeply critical stance on Biden’s handling of the pullout, arguing that Trump would have done a much better job. The former White House chief of staff suggested that Biden should step down following the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Biden defended the pullout, saying it is high time the United States ended the war in Afghanistan, which has lasted 20 years.

“I refused to send another generation of American sons and daughters to fight a war that should have ended long ago,” Biden said in an Aug. 31 speech. “I was not going to prolong this war forever.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/trump-threatened-to-wipe-out-afghan-village-in-call-with-taliban-book-2021-12 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos