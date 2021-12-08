PM vows to prosecute those who resort to violence in the name of religion – Pakistan





Prime Minister Imran Khan said categorically on Tuesday that the government will not spare those who resort to violence in the name of Islam or the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him).

“Let me be clear: I have decided that from now on we will not spare those who resort to violence in the name of religion, especially in the name of the Holy Prophet (pbuh)”, a- he declared.

The prime minister made the comments while sending a condolence reference to Sri Lankan national Priyantha Kumara, who was lynched to death by a mob in Sialkot last week at the prime minister’s office in Islamabad.

Members of the federal cabinet also attended the event, held in solidarity with Kumara’s family and the Sri Lankan nation and government. The Prime Minister also placed a wreath on a portrait of Kumara.

A certificate of appreciation was also awarded to Malik Adnan Kumara’s colleague who had tried to save his life. Prime Minister Imran took note of the courageous attempt and praised Adnan’s “moral courage and bravery” on Sunday. He also announced that Adnan would be honored with Tamgha-i-Shujaat.

The event began with the recitation of the Holy Quran. A short documentary promoting religious harmony between all faiths was also broadcast.

Addressing the grim event, the prime minister praised Adnan for bravery and said it was heartwarming to see one person trying to save another by risking their own life.

“Models are important in the country because people follow them,” he said, adding that “moral power is greater than physical power”.

“I am sure our young people will remember how Malik Adnan stood up against these beasts,” he said.

The Prime Minister also lamented the fact that people were killing other people in the name of religion. “The prophet (pbuh) preached peace […] he taught us peace and justice, ”he said. Justice is served in a human society, but there is no rule of law in a society of animals, he said.

The prime minister said people were killing other people in the name of religion. “If someone accuses a person of blasphemy, the victim rots in jail and no lawyer or authority comes to their defense to see what really happened.

“Everyone is afraid of it. In fact, the lawyers do not come forward and the judges also refuse to listen to the cases.”

Commenting on the December 2014 attack on the army’s public school in Peshawar, Prime Minister Imran said this horrific incident united the nation that decided to end terrorism. “After the Sialkot incident, the whole nation decided that we would not let such a thing happen again.”

Prime Minister Imran said business circles in Sialkot have informed him that they have raised $ 0.1 million for Kumara and that his family will continue to receive his monthly salary.

The prime minister said he had established the Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Authority so that the entire nation could follow in the footsteps of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and the ulemas could disseminate his teachings.

“But we are heading in a different direction,” he said, calling on the nation to learn about the life of the Holy Prophet (pbuh).

“Our country is the only one that was built in the name of Islam. But this incident has embarrassed us,” he said, adding that he had received many messages from people living there. ‘foreigner.

This image shows the Certificate of Appreciation awarded to Malik Adnan.

“People who are based abroad don’t know what Islam is, and they distance themselves from religion after seeing such incidents happen.”

Prime Minister Imran also said that the Sialkot tragedy was brought to light in India with the aim of defaming Pakistan. “Their television programs have called this incident a routine incident in Pakistan, which is unfair,” he said, adding that he would not allow such incidents to occur while he was alive.

At the conclusion of his speech, the Prime Minister again paid tribute to Adnan. “It was painful to see what the crowd did [to Kumara]. But seeing Adnan restored our faith in humanity. “

He added that Adnan would receive Tamgha-i-Shujaat on March 23.

Adnan later thanked Prime Minister Imran in a video message, expressing his joy at the announcement that he would be honored with Tamgha-i-Shujaat.

He said he was also grateful to the police who “responded quickly and avoided further damage.”

Finally, he said, “I also thank the media for reporting facts which presented the real situation, and this has helped to improve the image of the country.”

The lynching of Sialkot shames the nation

A crowd of hundreds of protesters, including workers at the factory where Kumara was the manager, tortured him to death on Friday and then burned his body on allegations of blasphemy.

A first information report was registered against 900 workers of Rajco Industries at the request of Uggoki Station House Officer (SHO) Armaghan Maqt under articles 302, 297, 201, 427, 431, 157, 149 of the Pakistani Penal Code and 7 and 11WW of the anti-terrorism law.

The incident was followed by national outrage across the country, which led to calls and assurances of retaliation and justice from government officials. Kumara’s remains were repatriated to Sri Lanka on Monday with state honors.

In videos of the incident shared on social media, Malik Adnan was seen trying to calm the crowd and then protected Kumara when the affair escalated to no avail. The workers overpowered Adnan and dragged the Sri Lankan national onto the road.

