Wall Street Regulators Investigate Trump’s $ 1 Billion Social Media Deal | Economic news





Wall Street regulators are investigating the $ 1.25 billion deal to bring Donald Trump’s social media business to the stock market, it has been revealed.

Digital World Acquisition Corp, a so-called “blank check” company that agreed to merge with Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) revealed details of the investigation in a filing on Monday.

He said the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) are reviewing the deal.

Image: The app will launch in the new year Pic: TMG

Digital World said the SEC requested documents in early November regarding communications between Digital World and TMTG, Digital World board meetings, policies and procedures relating to trading, identification of bank addresses, telephone and electronic data and the identity of certain investors.

The SEC said in its request that its investigation did not mean the regulator had concluded that anyone had broken the law, Digital World added.

Mr. Trump has dismissed the request for the documents as a political attack.

He told conservative Newsmax, “You know, this is just a continuation of the witch hunts. Whatever you do, they want to watch it.”

The regulatory investigation focuses on the announcement in October by the media company of the former US president of its merger with Digital World.

It sparked excitement among Trump supporters and retail investors – increasing the value of shares and pushing the company’s valuation to a peak of nearly $ 4 billion.

Image: Mr. Trump has been banned from major social media platforms

Digital World had entered the US stock market three weeks earlier with the sole aim of finding a private company to buy.

TMTG said on Saturday it has reached deals to raise around $ 1 billion from a group of unidentified investors, bringing the deal’s total proceeds to $ 1.25 billion.

But TMTG will only receive this money if the deal goes through.

A vote required for Digital World shareholders to approve the transaction has not yet been scheduled.

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren had asked the SEC to investigate the proposed merger for potential violations of securities laws, including whether they had sufficiently disclosed the start of talks.

The SEC declined to comment on Monday.

Digital World said FINRA requested details in late October and early November on “surrounding events,” including a review of the exchanges, which preceded the announcement of the merger.

FINRA said in its request that its investigation should not be interpreted as an indication that violations of Nasdaq rules or federal securities laws have taken place, Digital World added.

FINRA declined to comment.

Meanwhile, on Monday, TMTG announced that Trump ally Devin Nunes would step down as a member of Congress to become its chief executive in January.

Mr. Trump chairs the company.

Digital World, which has yet to launch in trial mode, said it expected the average revenue per user for the former president’s social media app, Truth Social, to reach $ 13.50 in 2026, with 81 million total users.

TMTG plans to launch a first version of the app in the first quarter of 2022.

Mr Trump was banned from major social media platforms after his supporters attacked the United States Capitol on January 6, which was based on unsubstantiated allegations of fraud in the year’s presidential election last.

Digital World has said it wants to create a “non-cancellable” global community including a TMTG + video service that will deliver “non-awakened” entertainment and news.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/wall-street-regulators-investigating-trump-social-media-deal-12488790 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos