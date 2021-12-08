The RBI will release its monetary policy today, which is likely to maintain the status quo on key rates; here is what to expect





During the last policy review in October, the RBI had kept policy rates unchanged for eight consecutive times

Reserve Bank of India archive photo. AFP

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to maintain a standstill on key rates in its bi-monthly policy review to be announced today as Omicron, a new strain of coronavirus , adds to the economic uncertainties. The RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is also expected to keep the policy rate unchanged at 4%. Beware of the RBI Governor’s Monetary Policy Statement @DasShaktikanta at 10:00 a.m. on December 08, 2021

Youtube: https://t.co/QEV8xULYtN Broadcast of the press conference after politics at noon on the same day

Youtube: https://t.co/kPIyoNSt16#rbipolitics #rbigovernor ReserveBankOfIndia (@RBI) December 7, 2021 According to a News18 report, Divakar Vijayasarathy, Founder and Managing Partner, DVS Advisors LLP, said, “There have been a lot of developments over the past month which is important for the MPC. The impact of the new variant is still uncertain and could negate the positive developments cited by many as the increase in GST collections etc. “ In addition, the United States Federal Reserve has also indicated that inflation in the United States is here to stay and is not transient. The Federal Reserve could start raising interest rates in response, which could force the RBI to raise interest rates as well, but the supply disruption in recent months due to the coal shortage, chips, etc. would force the RBI to hold rates until the next meeting, at which time the impact of the new variant, US Federal Reserve action and the resumption of supply in India would be clear. Overall, the MPC should proceed cautiously in this scenario. “ October review During the last policy review in October, the RBI had kept policy rates unchanged for eight consecutive times. The repo rate, at which the RBI lends short-term funds to banks, remained unchanged at 4%. The reverse repo rate, at which the RBI borrows from banks, remained unchanged at 3.35%. The marginal permanent facility (MSF) rate also remained unchanged at 4.25%. After the Monetary Policy Committee meeting on October 8, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced that the central bank would maintain an “easy” stance on key rates and ensure that inflation remained within the target range. An accommodating position refers to the desire to cut rates or maintain the status quo. COVID measure COVID-19[female[feminine The last time the RBI changed the policy rate was in May 2020. The central bank cut policy rates in May 2020 to historic lows to support the crisis-hit economy.pandemic. Since then, the RBI has maintained the status quo. However, during this period, the Indian economy experienced a roller coaster ride. In the April to June quarter of 2020, when the RBI last changed its policy rates, India’s GDP fell 24.4%. The economy grew by 20.1% in the April-June 2021 quarter. GDP grew by 8.4% in the July-September 2021 quarter against a 7.4% contraction over the period of the previous year. There was also a big fluctuation in inflation. However, the RBI maintained a “wait and watch” approach, as these fluctuations were guided by factors largely beyond its control. Omicron fear COVID-19[female[feminine The new Omicron strain, first identified by South African scientists, is seen as the next big potential source of uncertainty for the Indian economy. The World Health Organization (WHO) has officially named the new variant B.1.1.529. According to the WHO, the first known confirmed case of the new variant came from a sample collected on November 9 of this year. Omicron’s cases have spread rapidly in India. More than 20 cases were reported last week. With the contribution of ANI Read all Latest news, New Trends, Cricket news, Bollywood News,India News and Entertainment News here. follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.firstpost.com/business/rbi-to-release-monetary-policy-today-likely-to-maintain-status-quo-on-key-rates-heres-what-to-expect-10193751.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos