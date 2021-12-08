Pakistan: Zero tolerance for acts of violence in the name of religion





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan awarded a certificate of appreciation to Malik Adnan who tried to save Priyantha Kumara and protected him when the mob attacked the Sri Lankan man in Sialkot. Image Credit: PID

Islamabad: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday announced strict measures against those who commit violence in the name of religion.

Khan called for concerted action by the state, religious communities, teachers and civil society to eradicate the scourge of extremism from society.

He made the remarks during the condolence event held at the Prime Minister’s office in Islamabad in honor of Priyantha Kumara, a murdered Sri Lankan national.

Pakistani ministers also attended the event and expressed solidarity and sympathy with the Kumaras family as well as with the people and government of Sri Lanka. The prime minister also laid a wreath on a portrait of Kumara at the prime minister’s office.

The Sri Lankan factory manager was lynched to death by a mob in Sialkot after factory workers falsely accused him of blasphemy to settle the personal vendetta. The horrific self-defense attack sparked anger and shame in Pakistan and was condemned by the government and the people.

Khan described the horrific incident as a day of shame for Pakistan and vowed to bring those responsible to justice. He regretted that the country which should follow the path and teaching of Prophet Mohammad (pbuh) is instead heading in a different direction as in the case of the Sialkot incident where the crowd became judge, jury and executioner, sowing fear and chaos in society.

Pakistanis will not tolerate extremism

Calling the attack unfortunate and unacceptable, he vowed that the government will not spare those who resort to violence in the name of Islam or the Holy Prophet (pbuh). After the Peshawar school massacre in 2014, Pakistanis united, bound by sadness, which led to a collective war on terrorism, he said. Today, after the Sialkot incident, a very shaken Pakistan decided that we would not allow such [act of extremism] breed in this country.

At the memorial, Prime Minister Khan informed the assembly that the Si-alkot business community raised $ 100,000 for the grieving wife and children of Kumaras and also pledged that her family in Sri Lanka will continue to receive his monthly salary.

“We need models like Malik Adnan”

On Tuesday, Khan presented a certificate of appreciation to Malik’s colleague Adnan Kumaras who tried to save his life and protected him during the mob attack. It was painful to see what the crowd did [to Kumara]. But Adnan restored our faith in humanity and the Pakistani nation, he said. Pakistan needs role models like Adnan who will be remembered as the one man who stood up against the beasts. Adnan would receive the Tamgha-i-Shujaat (Medal of Bravery) on March 23, 2022, for showing unwavering heroism in the face of danger.

Government to End Self-Defense

Pakistani political and military leaders on Monday decided that the government will launch a comprehensive strategy to eradicate religious extremism and vigilance and ensure strict punishment for those who killed the Sri Lankan national.

A joint statement by Pakistani Islamic scholars called the attack an inhumane act and said accusing someone of blasphemy without proof does not comply with Sharia law. The Chairman of the Council of Islamic Ideology, Dr Qibla Ayaz, called the incident against the teaching of the Holy Quran, the Constitution as well as the laws of Pakistan, calling for the strictest possible legal action.

Meanwhile, Sri Lankan High Commissioner Wijewickrama said the Sialkot incident was horrific, but added his government was happy with the Pakistani government’s swift action and hoped that justice would be served. He said this unfortunate event would not affect the decades-old friendship between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

