Trump says Putin is not threatened by President Biden





Donald Trump criticized the way President Biden has treated Vladimir Putin amid the Russian president’s troop build-up on the Ukrainian border, saying Putin is not worried about his predecessor after the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Vladimir Putin watches our pathetic surrender in Afghanistan, leaving behind dead soldiers, American citizens and $ 85 billion in military equipment. He then looks at Biden. He is not worried! Trump said in a statement via his Save America PAC just hours after Biden ended his video call with the Russian president.

Leading Republicans have repeatedly ridiculed the Biden administration for its handling of the evacuation from Afghanistan.

Reports on Tuesday revealed that the White House was preparing to consider evacuating Americans from Ukraine if Russia launched an invasion and sought to avoid yet another chaotic situation.

As late as Monday, new reports showed Russian forces were assembling troops at strategic points, including Crimea. DigitalGlobe / Getty Images

There are no active plans to evacuate Americans from the European country, according to the CNN report citing half a dozen sources, officials are simply looking to avoid being caught off guard.

While Biden and Putin discussed various topics during the secure call, the main topic focused on Ukraine as Russia has increased its military presence along the Ukrainian border for months.

As of Monday, new satellite images showed forces continuing to rally at several key strategic points in western Russia and Crimea.

New report says White House is considering pulling Americans out of Ukraine if Russia invades Bloomberg via Getty Images

Biden and Putin met virtually for about two hours, starting around 10 a.m. EST. The video summit opened with waves of salutes and some technical difficulty from Biden.

After the call ended, the White House said Biden had expressed deep concerns of the United States and our European allies over the escalation of Russian forces surrounding Ukraine and made it clear that the United States and our allies would respond with strong economic and other measures in the event of a military escalation.

Biden called for a de-escalation and a return to diplomacy, the statement said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Joe Biden met virtually for two hours on Monday to discuss Ukraine. PA

The two presidents have tasked their teams to follow up, and the United States will do so in close coordination with its allies and partners. The presidents also discussed the US-Russia dialogue on strategic stability, a separate dialogue on ransomware, as well as joint work on regional issues such as Iran, the White House said.

At Tuesday’s daily press conference, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan confirmed the United States’ intention to impose economic sanctions, defensive materiel on Ukraine and possibly fortify allies of the United States. is NATO with additional troops if Russia decides to carry out the invasion.

The Kremlin has denied any intention to invade Ukraine. Getty Images

When asked for a timeline for when Putin could defuse and avoid sanctions, the White House press secretary declined to give an estimate, telling reporters it really depended on President Putin.

Our goal is to prevent Russia and President Putin from invading Ukraine. So of course we want them to fall apart, but that was clearly the gist of the message.

The Kremlin has repeatedly denied any intention to invade Ukraine.

White House sources say they are looking for a plan to pull Americans out of Ukraine so they can avoid another situation like Afghanistan.Valery Sharifulin / TASS

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2021/12/07/trump-says-putin-not-threatened-by-president-biden/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos