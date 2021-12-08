Labor opens biggest lead in Tory polls since Boris Johnson became Prime Minister

Labor opened its biggest lead in opinion polls on the Conservatives since Boris Johnson became Prime Minister, according to a new poll.

A poll released by Survation gives Sir Keir Starmer’s party a three-point advantage over Mr Johnson and the Tories.

The latest poll is also the first Survation poll since the 2019 general election to put Labor in the lead.

The boost for Sir Keir comes after Mr Johnson endured a tough few weeks of bad headlines.

The three-point lead is the biggest Labor has held over the Tories since July 2019, when Mr Johnson became Prime Minister.

The survey of 1,060 people was conducted between November 30 and December 1.

Mr Johnson has been rocked in recent weeks by the Westminster sleaze scandal, the worsening issue of migrants crossing the Channel, his chaotic speech at the CBI and political attacks over the cost of living crisis.

He also faced backlash, after the poll was conducted, following reports that Downing Street threw a party ahead of Christmas last year when such events were banned under Covid restrictions. .

The Survation poll puts Labor at 39% of the vote overall, up two points from mid-November.

Mr Johnson and the Tories are at 36%, down one point from the previous survey.

The numbers are likely to ring alarm bells in issue 10 as the PM tries to stabilize the ship amid continued uncertainty over the coronavirus crisis due to the spread of the new Omicron variant.

Today’s survey puts the Liberal Democrats in a distant third place with nine percent of the vote.

Nicola Sturgeon’s SNP is at five percent while the Green Party and Reform UK are both at three percent.