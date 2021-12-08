Donald Trump voters “much more likely to die from Covid”





Donald Trump voters nearly three times more likely to die from Covid-19, study finds (Photos: Metro / Getty Images / EPA)

Residents of counties that voted for former President Donald Trump are significantly more likely to die from the coronavirus than those in places that voted for President Joe Biden, according to a new study.

Counties in the United States where at least 60% of voters backed Trump had death rates 2.7 times higher than areas that voted heavily for Biden, according to an NPR study released over the weekend.

The study looked at deaths per 100,000 people in 3,011 counties since May, when vaccines became available to adults across the country. Additionally, counties that voted for Trump over 60% had higher coronavirus death rates and lower vaccination rates.

Although the study analyzed the locations of coronavirus-related deaths, it did not identify or take into account the political views of individuals. But NPR argued that the strength of the association, combined with information from vaccination polls, strongly suggests Republicans are disproportionately affected.

The 10th most Republican in the United States had death rates six times higher than the 10th most Democratic in the country in October, according to Charles Gaba, an independent analyst who participated in the review of the NPR methodology.

These numbers have fallen slightly in recent weeks. His return to 5.5 times higher, Gaba said.

The trend was robust, even taking into account age, which is the main demographic risk of death from COVID-19, NPR says in its report. The data also reveals a major factor contributing to the difference in death rates: the higher the share of the vote for Trump, the lower the vaccination rate.

And according to the Kaiser Family Fund, the vaccination rate among Republicans has peaked at 59%, well below Democrats at 91%. White Republicans and Republicans living in rural areas were generally more averse to getting the jab.

Alaska, Hawaii and Nebraska were not included in the NPR study because they did not report election results or vaccine data by county.

