Pakistani currency drops to new low under Imran Khan government; depreciates 30.5% against the US dollar





Islamabad, first published December 8, 2021 at 10:08 a.m. IST

Under the current administration of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Pakistani rupee has depreciated 30.5% against the US dollar over the past three years and four months. According to The News International, the value of the Pakistani rupee fell from Rs 123 against the US dollar in August 2018 to 177 against the US dollar in December 2021, a drop of 30.5% over the previous 40 months. It is one of the most significant currency depreciations in the history of the country.

Notably, the only other larger depreciation occurred after the fall of Dhaka, when the Pakistani currency depreciated 58% against the US dollar in 1971-72, from Rs 4.60 to Rs 11.10. .

Former economic adviser Dr Ashfaque Hassan Khan said economic policymaking had completely collapsed because the country’s fiscal policy had become subject to monetary and exchange rate policies. According to reports, it is said that monetary tightening and the depreciation of the exchange rate have resulted in higher inflation, public debt and debt payments. In the case of Pakistan, empirical data indicated that a monetary tightening of 1% increased inflationary pressures by 1.3%.

Many independent economists argue that the current depreciation of the currency was predetermined by the IMF through past measures and has nothing to do with macroeconomic fundamentals. Experts believe that the substantial depreciation of the currency under Imran Khan’s administration has increased inflationary pressures. According to reports, they estimate that the 30.5% devaluation of the currency has caused inflation to rise.

According to experts, the massive depreciation of the rupee by the PTI government has fueled inflationary pressures, with two root causes contributing to the rise in prices. Firstly, food and commodity prices and gasoline prices have soared in the world market, and secondly, the 30.5% devaluation of the currency has also contributed to the increase in inflation. .

