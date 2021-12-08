Refine the Anti-Populist Playbook | The strategist

Czech voters delivered an upheaval in the October parliamentary elections in their country, preferring a coalition of mostly center-right opposition parties to the movement led by former populist prime minister Andrej Babis. With the new coalition appointing Petr Fiala as the new prime minister, the result adds to a growing set of strategies to compete with illiberal populists in Central Europe and Turkey.

During Babiss’ tenure as Prime Minister, he chaired on a decline of democracy in the Czech Republic and was involved in several corruption scandals. Although Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan fueled larger democratic declines in their respective countries, Babis relied on some of their methods, including efforts to to resume state administration and undermine the independence of the media.

Undemocratic leaders learn from each other to refine their approach to dismantling democracy. To defeat them, the democratic opposition parties should learn five lessons from the recent elections in the Czech Republic and elsewhere.

First of all, unity is crucial. In the Czech elections, the opposition parties that make up the new government formed two ideologically broad electoral blocs. Hungary, where a fragmented opposition has failed to effectively challenge Orban and his ruling Fidesz party since 2010, has long offered a cautious counterpoint. But six opposition parties have have joined forces in their attempt to oust Fidesz in next year’s parliamentary elections, and recently appointed Provincial Mayor Peter Marki-Zay as a candidate to challenge Orban.

A second priority is to tackle local problems. For example, some analysts attribute Hillary Clintons 2016 lost in the US presidential election by Donald Trump in part because of the Democratic Party’s failure to nurture grassroots support in key states such as Wisconsin.

Compare that with the mayor of Warsaw Rafal Trzaskowskis showing surprisingly strong in the 2020 presidential election in Poland. Although Trzaskowski narrowly lost to incumbent Andrzej Duda of the illiberal ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, he showed how a supposed elite urban politician can connect with rural voters. Trzaskowski campaigned across Poland, including the PiSs village and rural strongholds, often with a well-tailored local message. In Skierniewice, a small town in central Poland recently hit by drought, Trzaskowski concentrated on local water issues, which he linked to his broader climate agenda.

Trzaskowski recognized in a 2019 interview that the PiS had a more solid playing field in previous elections and that its message about crumbling Poland resonated with voters outside the big cities who believed the government of the former Prime Minister Minister Donald Tusks 20072014 Civic Platform (PO) had not listened to their concerns. In an attempt to regain their support, Trzaskowski distanced himself some of the OP’s previous unpopular measures and worked to show voters in small towns and countryside that he was not selling a return to the previous status quo. Although Trzaskowski’s campaign came close to winning, it progressed by rallying besieged opposition and gaining a larger voter base.

Third, anti-popularists should come up with an affirmative vision, as opposition candidate Ekrem Imamoglu did when he defeated Erdogans’ Party for Justice and Development (AKP) candidate in 2019. Istanbul mayoral election. Imamoglus positive and optimistic campaign with its radical love bugle, a direct response to the AKP’s divide-and-conquer strategy was essential to its success.

Another tactic of positive opposition is to take ownership of the issues. The Greens, for example, used this strategy during the 2019 European elections to ensure a registration number of seats. They largely owned the issues of the environment, social justice and the rule of law, and pushed forward a political agenda that reflected a positive vision of green leadership in Europe.

Fourth, opposition candidates should avoid culture wars. Populist attitudes are activated by political context: linking identity and partisanship can make cultural issues more salient and create conditions conducive to the flourishing of populist opinions. Throughout his 2020 campaign, for example, Duda has sought to turn back the clock LGBTQ rights, touted anti-semite views and fueled anti-German sentiment in an attempt to stir up populist sentiment.

Importantly, Trzaskowski did not adopt right-wing language. Research shows that when liberal candidates use the framing of their populist opponents, they allow the populist to shape, and possibly win, the debate. Likewise, traditional candidates who mimic populist rhetoric are more likely to to lose.

Instead of taking Dudas off the hook, Trzaskowski has stayed true to his message with a vision for Poland that could appeal to a wide range of voters. His response even led Duda to to modify his nativist program to woo moderate voters. Particularly in rural areas, where Duda expected cultural issues to be most powerful, Trzaskowski’s focus on local concerns has helped him avoid divisive cultural conflicts.

Finally, democratic opponents of illiberalism must appeal to fundamental values ​​to develop public understanding and support. In the recent Czech elections, opposition coalitions referred themselves primarily as democratic, reflecting the concerns of many voters that the Babis government had pushed the country in a decidedly undemocratic direction.

Likewise, in the 2019 Slovak presidential election, Zuzana Caputova defeated her populist opponents by highlighting inclusiveness. When the far-right candidate Marian Kotleba claims that homosexuality threatened Christian values, Caputova appealed in response to fundamental Christian principles of compassion and love. In general, a message about defending democracy and fundamental rights can often be more appealing than a list of fundamental reforms.

The populist wave is far from over. Illiberal rulers in many countries are striving to consolidate their hold on power, while populist movements continue to gain ground elsewhere. But liberal democratic forces have shown that they can reverse this backward step. By learning from each other, opposition parties will have a much better chance of defeating demagogues and safeguarding democracy.