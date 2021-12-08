Mark Meadows says Trump was ‘mortified’ after Capitol riot





Mark Meadows wrote in his new book that Trump was “mortified” after the insurgency on Capitol Hill. He wrote that Trump was worried about media coverage and feared being banned by Twitter. Trump was ultimately kicked out of most major social media platforms, including Twitter and Facebook. Loading Something is loading.

We are really sorry! We encountered a system failure and were unable to take your email this time.

Thank you for signing up!

Former President Donald Trump was “mortified” in the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill, former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows wrote in his new book.

“In the aftermath of the attack, President Trump was mortified,” Meadows wrote in “The Chief’s Chief.”

Trump “knew the media would take this terrible incident and hijack it. He also knew his Twitter days were probably numbered,” the book reads.

Trump was ultimately kicked out of most major social media platforms following the failed insurgency, including Facebook and Twitter, which spoke of the threat of further violence. Several reports also said Trump watched the riot unfold on television from his perch in the White House and ignored calls from White House advisers and national security officials to intervene and remind his supporters who stormed the Capitol.

When he posted a video as the violence unfolded, Trump came under heavy criticism for repeating the same election lies that caused the mob to frenzy in the first place, and for telling rioters that “you are very special. “and” we love you. ”

Meadows wrote that Trump genuinely believes the election was “rigged” by Democrats and that he legitimately won a second term in 2020. Meadows himself wholeheartedly endorsed these false claims both in the White House and in his briefs, presenting unsubstantiated allegations of widespread electoral fraud. that he barely tried to prove.

Meadows wrote that Trump had told him repeatedly, “‘If I lost, I would have no problem admitting it. I would sit down and retire and probably have a much easier life. But I did not lose. job. We’re not done yet. ‘”

Elsewhere in memoir, Meadows falsely claimed that the 81 million votes Biden won in the 2020 election was not a “real number” and that the election was plagued by widespread voter fraud. He also wrote that Trump had never been more “disheartened” than when the Supreme Court rejected a long-term offer from Texas to throw Trump’s 2020 election.

Meadows’ claims in his book echo much of the rhetoric on the Trump side in the aftermath of the election. The former chief of staff made general and unspecified allegations of electoral malfeasance and electoral fraud, the majority of which have been refuted and refuted by courts and election officials across the country.

The 2020 election saw record turnout, including by mail, and an unprecedented number of citizens mobilized to serve their communities as election workers. The election was also protected from foreign interference and technological vulnerabilities due to the widespread use of paper ballots and voting machines with verifiable paper traces.

In last year’s election, Biden won the most votes of any candidate in US history, about 15 million more votes than Hillary Clinton in 2016. Trump has also broadened his base election, increasing its total votes from 63 million votes in 2016 to 74 million in 2020..

Overall, non-partisan election officials and cybersecurity experts concluded that, contrary to the former president’s claims, the 2020 election was the safest and most secure in U.S. history.

A Trump spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/mark-meadows-says-trump-was-mortified-after-capitol-riot-2021-12 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos