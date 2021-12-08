Donald Trump is on his way home. Can Justin Trudeau help Joe Biden stop him?





Spoiler alert: Joe Biden’s big summit this week won’t save the world for democracy.

But it will give a glimpse of how frightened the current government of the United States – and even Canada – is at the real prospect of Donald Trump returning to the White House.

There was once a US-led democracy summit around how to export American-style values ​​to more fragile, less democratic nations abroad. But that was before the siege of Capitol Hill just 11 months ago, which made it clear that denial of democracy is now a real and ongoing national problem for the United States. Or, as they say in horror movies, the calls come from inside the house.

Events since then, even with a new president in the White House, have only heightened concerns about the health of America’s democracy. Over the past month, alarm bells have sounded more regularly in the US media about all the ongoing efforts to align the electoral system and voting rights for a Trump victory in 2024.

“Trump’s next coup has already started,” the headline reads in the latest edition of The Atlantic, almost entirely devoted to the real threats to democracy in the United States. “The prospect of this democratic collapse is not distant,” the cover says bluntly.

Canadian officials involved in the preparations for the Biden Democratic summit on Thursday and Friday quietly say that Americans approach the event with a certain “humility” about their own democratic problems. The summit, they say, will not simply be an exercise in which leaders wave their fingers at other nations for democratic deficits – not while the United States itself has its own challenges.

Justin Trudeau is set to speak at the virtual event and, like other leaders, he will propose a series of measures whereby Canada proposes to do its part to consolidate democracy – not only abroad, but also at home. him.

They would include work already underway on protecting electoral integrity, media freedom and an increased focus on democracy in the digital space. Canada will also highlight what it has done and intends to do in the area of ​​reconciliation and anti-racism policies as part of its efforts to keep democracy intact. Mélanie Joly, Canada’s new Minister of Global Affairs, is scheduled to deliver a closing speech during one of the opening sessions on media and democracy.

It remains to be seen how Trudeau or any of the other leaders intend to address the Trump issue at this summit. A Canadian prime minister is unlikely to want to be seen lecturing the United States on its domestic politics. But what the former president could do to undermine democracy in his own country is not just a spectacle for Canada either.

Concretely, Trump’s potential revival is already a problem for Canada. This made Biden more country-focused, increasingly protectionist, and more concerned with Democrats’ grip on Congress than with preserving his friendship with his closest neighbor.

But the idea that Trump could return to power in a “coup”, to use The Atlantic’s term, is also very present in the minds of senior Trudeau officials, aware that if democracy is so fragile in the United States, it could be at risk here too.

The spectacle of this year’s election protests in Canada, with slogans imported directly from Trump’s protests in the United States, is not forgotten either.

Trudeau himself has referred to threats to democracy as an issue rooted in cynicism – a belief that anything government does is either corrupt or incompetent, or both. When people don’t believe the government keeps its promises, they lose faith not only in the government, but also in the delivery system itself – democracy. His summit remarks will address this topic, officials said.

Last month, shortly after Joly was sworn in as minister, I asked her how concerned she expected to be about the United States and its Trump issues in her new job. Joly said it was obviously on Canada’s radar, especially the anxiety, economic and otherwise, that makes American citizens hostile to government. “The question of the future of democracies is fundamental,” she said.

With more than 100 nations attending the summit Thursday and Friday, Trudeau or any other leader is unlikely to have the opportunity to say far beyond the platitudes – which have never been more helpful in consolidating democracy.

Also, it’s not the current president (and summit host) who needs democracy lectures – it’s the ex-president, already the elephant in the room before the event begins.

