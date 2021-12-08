Ashes: Pat Cummins joins Imran Khan in elite roster after 5 wickets in his debut as test captain against England





Pat Cummins couldn’t have dreamed of a better start to his stint as Australian Test captain as the fast bowler collected 5 wickets in the opening innings of the First Ashes Test against England at Gabba. Cummins took 5/38 as England regrouped for 147 in two sessions of the series opener.

It was a baptism of fire for Pat Cummins who took over from Tim Paine as Australian test captain ahead of the highly anticipated Ashes home series. However, Cummins showed no signs of nervousness as he continued his work as a strike bowler for Australia.

Ashes 1st Test: live updates from day one

Cummins won 13.1 overs and picked up 5 wickets including Ben Stokes and a well-placed Haseeb Hameed. In fact, Cummins’ first scalp as Australia’s test captain was Stokes who was squared by one who bounced a little higher and left the southpaw.

With the 5-wicket transport Pat Cummins became only the 2nd Australian captain after George Giffen in 1984 to choose a 5-wicket transport in the first test as a skipper. Cummins also became the first captain to pick up a 5-wicket transport in an ash test since Bob Willis in 1982.

Meanwhile, Cummins also joined an elite roster of captains who took 5 wickets on their first day in the top position. Notably, it was also Cummins’ first 5 wicket transport in testing against England.

5-19 Charles Aubrey Smith – England v South Africa at Port Elizabeth in 18895-35 George Allen in England v India at Lord’s in 19367-52 Imran Khan – Pakistan v England at Birmingham in 19825-38 Pat Cummins – Australia v England at Brisbane in 2021

Andrew Samson (@AWSStats) December 8, 2021

Pat Cummins also became the first Australian captain Richie Benaud in 1962 to win 5 wickets at Ashes and the first captain since Michael Clarke in 2012 to achieve 5 wickets in one round.

Cummins receives standing ovation from Gabba crowd

Cummins led his team off the ground by holding the Kookaburra ball in the air, receiving a huge standing ovation from Gabba’s crowd.

His pace colleague Josh Hazlewood ran forward from the depths to take a formidable low hold to increase his tally with the final wicket of Chris Woakes (21) which was reduced to a desperate brawl.

Hazlewood did the same favor to Cameron Green, catching a reckless pull from Ollie Pope (35) to give the versatile bowler his first try-out wicket.

England got off to a disastrous start after Joe Root won the toss and chose to strike over grassy pitch, with Rory Burns becoming the first fired player with the first ball in an Ashes series in 85 years, flipped around of his legs by a scorching delivery from Mitchell Starc.

Root went for a duck, caught by rookie wicket keeper Alex Carey of Hazlewood bowling alley as England slumped to 59 for four at lunch.

