Prime Minister Modi warns people of al topiwalas at Gorakhpur rally: India Tribune





Choudhury of Shubhadep

Tribune press service

New Delhi, December 7 Launching a virulent attack against the Samajwadi Party (SP), the main political rival of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh where the legislative elections are scheduled for next February, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday warned the population against the “lal topiwalas” (people with a red topi). “Lal topiwalas” is sounding the red alert for Uttar Pradesh, Modi said. Read also : The red cap will oust the BJP from power in UP: Akhilesh Modi was addressing a rally in Gorakhpur after inaugurating three projects from there using a remote control. The projects – a fertilizer plant, an AIIMS and the new ICMR Regional Medical Research Center (RMRC) building – will cost the treasury around Rs 9,600 crore. Targeting Akhilesh Yadav, a former UP chief minister and head of the SP, who dons a Gandhi red topi during his public appearances, Modi said the people of the UP are aware that “topiwalas lal do not. only interested in flashing red cars ”. Without naming the SP or Akhislesh, Modi said that “lal topiwalas” had rejected the ideologies of Ram Manohar Lohia and Jai Prakash Narayan for a long time. “They don’t care about the problems of ordinary people. Topiwalas Lal want power so they can engage in scams, load their safes with money and valuables, engage in illegal encroachment and allow the Mafia to run free, ”Modi said. “Lal topiwalas wants to form the government to show generosity to terrorists and free them from prisons,” Modi added. “Remember the lal topiwalas are like a red alert for UP – they are like ringing danger bells,” the prime minister said, referring to the cheers of the crowd. The prime minister said the UP sugarcane farmers would find it hard to forget the troubles they had to endure from the previous SP government. Previously, payments for sugar cane were made in installments and there were significant time intervals between each payment, the prime minister said. “The people of Purvanchal and other parts of the UP know that the sweets were skipping school and that there was a proliferation of scams,” the prime minister said. The Gorakhpur fertilizer factory, inaugurated by Modi today, had been closed for 30 years. It was relaunched and built at a cost of around Rs 8,600 crore under Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Limited (HURL), a joint venture of National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), Coal India Limited, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Fertilizer Corporation of India and Hindustan Fertilizer Corporation Limited. In addition to providing fertilizer to farmers in the area and becoming a source of employment and income for the local population, the plant will also serve the needs of other neighboring states such as Bihar, West Bengal and Odisha. , Modi said. Similar factories are also popping up in four other locations across the country, Modi said and added that when the five new factories become operational, an additional 60 lakh tonnes of urea would be produced in the country. This would save the country from importing urea worth thousands of rupee crores from abroad, Modi said.

